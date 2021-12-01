Going into this class to take an internship, I already knew I wanted to go into the manufacturing side, so I proceeded to go into welding because I love working with metal. I can really see myself in this field and expect to make it a career.
I have been working at Innova for my internship experience. I know some of the people who work there and they are great. I always feel welcome and can see myself working there until I am 40!
During the time at Innova, I have gotten to learn more about welding and what a real world job will be like. For most of my day I will be given instructions to build and/or weld and make a given number of parts. This is called a work order.
I was able to take advantage of this great experience working with people I know and doing what I like for a career. An added bonus is being able to do this during the school day! I’ve been thinking about where I see myself in five years and this might be the place.
I think all students should take an internship no matter what field they think they want to go into. It should be pursued by younger students as they will have less clue on where they are going after they graduate. I believe all students should take time to do it and get to know what it’s like to be in a job. It would also be beneficial for students to rotate through several internship sites to see what type of job fits them best.
Next year, if I’m not in college, I will likely be at a welding company. Because of this internship, perhaps Innova Industries will be the place that I end up working.
