The Fergus Falls Sertoma Scavenger Hunt fundraiser will be held Sunday, Feb. 7, according to chapter president, Denise DeMartelaere.
The free event will kick off between noon and 2 p.m. at Kirkbride Park on the former Regional Treatment Center grounds, which are located on the north side of the city just off Fir Avenue.
The Sertoma Club held an indoor fundraiser at the American Legion Club last year but COVID-19 restrictions have created an outdoor event in 2021.
After arriving at Kirkbride Park scavenger hunters will be provided with a scorecard. They will then find clues to seven different locations in Fergus Falls where they will find large, painted numbers prominently displayed.
“We are not going to tell you where to go, you’ve got to be a sleuth,” DeMartelaere said.
Once they find the locations and they record the letters, their job will be to unscramble the letters into the correct word.
Scavenger hunters do not need to find all seven locations where the letters are on display. They can hunt until 3:15 p.m. when they must return to Kirkbride Park to collect their prizes. All participants will collect a prize. Area businesses have contributed more than $6,000 worth of prizes.
“This is just for fun,” DeMartelaere said, stressing the hunt is not a competitive event.
Sertoma members will be selling $5 raffle tickets. DeMartelaere said that from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays tickets will be on sale at Service Food.
Depending upon future problems will COVID-19, the Sertoma chapter plans to return to their popular ice fishing derby next year on Pebble Lake.
