2021’s 30 Days of Biking, sponsored by Pedal Fergus Falls, kicked off on April 1. The month-long event is an effort to get out and get moving via bicycle every day during the month of April. With no minimum distance, the goal is to get out there and ride. A statement on the Pedal Fergus Falls website shared from 30 Days of Biking: “If you miss a day, no worries. Just keep riding and don’t give up! It’s all for fun, or as serious as you want it to be. What matters is we’re all in this together.”
30 Days of Biking is an international event that was started in Minneapolis in the month of April specifically for bikers to experience a variety of weather conditions. “We can experience anything from snow to rain to sunny days and you get this nice variety of weather. If you can bike through all that in the month of April, you can bike through anything up until next winter,” explained Pedal Fergus Falls’ Wayne Hurley.
Historically, attendees kicked off the event with bicyclists meeting at Otto the Otter for a group photo. Due to current social distancing guidelines, the group photo was canceled with participants encouraged to take individual photos at the statue and share them online with the hashtag #30daysofbiking. In addition to photos with the otter, bicyclists are encouraged to use the same hashtag to document all of their 30 Days of Biking adventures on their own social media and/or on Pedal Fergus Falls’ Facebook and Instagram pages. Everyone who shares a photo will be entered into a prize drawing for great prizes donated by Appert Insurance Services, the Bicycle Appliance of Minnesota, Pedal Fergus Falls, and other local businesses. Amongst the prizes are two children’s bicycles.
More information on 30 Days of Biking can be found at the event website — 30DOB.com, where participants can also register their pledge of participation. Local information can be found at pedalff.org or on the Pedal Fergus Falls Facebook and Instagram pages.
“We’d love to have people sign up and get involved. It’s really no big deal to get started a little late, There is no biking police!” Hurley concluded.
