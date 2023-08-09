A decade of thoughts and plans came to fruition on Aug. 8, the date of Pat Connelly's outdoor Dairyland book release for his first title, "If These Walls Could Talk," a book he categorizes as a community project. One that he just so happened to write.
Ten years ago, perhaps even longer than that, Pat's mother, Joanne Connelly, started hounding him to write a book about community favorite restaurant, Dairyland. "I knew Pat had been thinking about writing and I already knew he was a good writer," Joanne explained.
Fast forward to three years ago. Once again a book was the topic of discussion and Pat had an epiphany, of sorts. "We're not getting any younger!" he expressed, sharing that if the history of Dairyland was going to be put on paper, the time had come.
"The reality is that I am the only living owner that can communicate the history from talking to the original owner, Bert Skogmo, and piecing it together," Pat realized. "I'm the guy that can put it into words."
Dairyland was opened by Skogmo in 1955 as a drive-in restaurant. When Pat started working at the establishment, he worked alongside his brother, previous owner Chuck Connelly, who owned the restaurant from 1982-1995, with Pat and his wife, Jean, purchasing the business in 1996.
In November 2021, Pat put his nose to the grindstone and started recording the history, to the best of his knowledge, from the viewpoint of the little red building with fairytale-worthy white trim — Dairyland.
While the book is based on a true story, it isn't entirely historically accurate. A point that was very recently brought to Pat's attention.
"The historical mistakes were not intentional, there was one owner that was entirely missed," he shared, explaining that there were things that had to be pieced together. So, like so many things that are somewhat forgotten or not well documented, Pat did the best that he could to make Dairyland's account as accurate as he was able.
"If These Walls Could Talk" opens on Dairyland's first day of business in 1955. This part of the story was pieced together by photos and history passed from Skogmo to Chuck, and from Chuck to Pat.
"I morphed it into what I pictured Dairyland seeing when it looked out the window and across the street on that first day," Pat offered.
As an additional sneak peek into the pages of the new book, Pat explained that it was difficult for him to write the early portions of the book due to differences in perspective. When Pat and Chuck first worked together at Dairyland, Pat was 14-years-old to Chuck's 24. The 10 year age difference led to some of these differences in perspective. "My role in my eyes, during that time, was different than my role through Chuck's eyes," Pat explained. "Writing different perspectives is hard!"
Speaking of Chuck. In "If These Walls Could Talk," when Chuck took ownership of the business, Dairyland was looking down on a 24-year-old man with a degree in hospital administration making his first travel path ...
The story goes on, lending insight not only into the history of the business, but the lives of those who spent time within its walls.
Pat explained bits of the story that he did have first-hand knowledge of: "(People) picture that Jean and Pat work in tandem. They don't see that Jean holds the record for how far you can throw a table. They don't know what it's like that while we were working hard, we had family behind the scenes raising (children) Brianna and Joseph. We were making a career here and we were hoping our best that our kids were home being loved on. That's part of the book that isn't really talked about. People who read the book and kind of have a feel for us will say, 'Oh, that's what was going on!'"
Writing is an emotional experience; one that Pat wasn't quite expecting. One of the most emotional parts of Pat's process was writing about his brother, Chuck, who had taken on a bit of a father-role in Pat's life after their own passed away; but after the final rendition of "the end," comes a world of gratification.
"Saying, 'Mom, here's the book ... '" Pat smiled, reflecting on the most rewarding part of the writing experience. "The book wasn't real to her until she had a hard copy, so she could feel it, touch it, crease it and fall asleep with it on her chest."
He continued, explaining that a close second in rewarding experiences was walking in downtown Fergus Falls with a completed manuscript in hand, visiting his encouragers and saying, "We did it!"
The support behind "If These Walls Could Talk" was immense, and included, but is not limited to Greater Fergus Falls and Fergus Falls City Hall and staff.
Pat excitedly shared that "It was pretty cool to hear Gary Spies say: 'Holy smokes kid, I didn't know you were writing a book!' smile to Sharon, and say, 'We gotta get a book!' And to have my high school principal, Jerry Horgan, a man who encouraged me all my life, send me a note on messenger that said, 'I'm so proud of you, kid!' That's so cool!"
As a special surprise to Pat at the book release and signing on Tuesday, his childhood librarian, Mary Jo Igelstad, who had been quietly encouraging him behind the scenes, was the first to arrive at the event, remaining for nearly two-and-a-half hours. "It was a huge blessing," Pat gushed. "I was so touched!"
"If These Walls Could Talk," written, edited and self-published by Pat Connelly, is available for purchase at Dairyland, Victor Lundeen Company and online at dairyland.squarespace.com.