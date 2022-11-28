Another round of viruses and COVID-19 cases are lurking around the corner this winter in Otter Tail County and Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) wants its patients to be aware and vigilant to help stop the spread.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?