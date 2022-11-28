Another round of viruses and COVID-19 cases are lurking around the corner this winter in Otter Tail County and Lake Region Healthcare (LRH) wants its patients to be aware and vigilant to help stop the spread.
LRH says the numbers are spiking around the country right now for Influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other seasonal illnesses are spiking at record rates, with some cases of COVID-19 are still leading to hospitalizations.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported that school outbreaks of the flu doubled in early November, going from 97 outbreaks the first week of November to 195 in the second week.
“I’ve personally seen over 60 cases of influenza A already this year,” said Joel Anderson, NP at Lake Region Healthcare’s Walk-In Clinic. He says wait times are getting long and patients are reluctant to wear masks in the waiting areas, contributing to further spread of the already rampant variety of upper respiratory illnesses this fall. “Many of the respiratory panels we run are coming back with two or three positive infections concurrently,” Anderson said.
Anderson’s best advice: know when to seek care and when to just stay home.
Anderson said people come to the clinic wanting to be tested for COVID or influenza as soon as they experience symptoms. But a person needs to have symptoms for at least 36 to 48 hours to have enough viral material to detect. Otherwise, these Nucleic Acid Tests (NAT) or home COVID tests may not show a correct positive if done too soon.
“I encourage people to rest and manage at home for a while if their symptoms aren’t severe. A person does not need to have a definite diagnosis of which virus they have since the same recommendations and usual course of illness apply for all of them with some slight differences in appearance of symptoms,” Anderson said.
He also notes that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, those used to test for RSV or respiratory panel screenings, are expensive and are reserved for severe illness and infants/at-risk patients. RSV is often mild and self-limiting according to Anderson, with the worst symptoms improving by day five and then steadily improving over seven to 10 days like most cold viruses in older children and otherwise healthy adults.
Some good news in all of this is what appears to be a high level of effectiveness with this year’s flu shot. Anderson is seeing early indications that the vaccine is providing protection and says it may also fire up the immune system to protect against the other common circulating cold viruses as well.
“You may not be sick as often or as severe if you have a flu shot,” stated Anderson
Some other precautions people can take to help slow the spread of seasonal illness:
- Stay home if you or your family are sick.
- Wash hands often.
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve, not your hands.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and mobile devices.
- Avoid close contact with sick people.
- Mask when appropriate. Masks work extremely well for the influenza virus as it is quite large compared to others and they will protect others around you from your droplets.
- Stay up to date on flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.
- Flu shots are recommended every year for adults and kids 6 months and older.
- COVID-19 vaccine boosters are recommended for adults and children 5 years and older if it has been at least two months since their last vaccine dose. People who recently had a COVID-19 infection may consider delaying their booster until three months after the first positive test or when symptoms started.
- Consider urgent care, a primary health provider, or telehealth options for non-emergency care instead of the ER, but even then, reserve your visits for severe symptoms. If symptoms are manageable, staying home to rest and recover is best.
- Stay connected and up to date with preventative care so that the primary care team can partner with you on all health care issues. Always go to the emergency department for emergencies or life-threatening illnesses and injuries and call 9-1-1 if you need immediate medical attention. As RSV is particularly dangerous for children, seek emergency medical assistance if advised by their primary care provider or if children are experiencing any of the severe symptoms outlined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
“It’s time to use some of the prevention tools we all learned and used during the early COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anderson. “Keep your distance from others in public and wash your hands.”
For more info on RSV and other seasonal viruses visit the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) online at cdc.gov/flu/prevent/flushot.htm