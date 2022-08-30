Although the current shelter is clean and well maintained, the Humane Society of Otter Tail County has definitely outgrown their space. The proposed addition would not only add 3,500 square feet, it would reconfigure their existing facility for better flow and usability. They are crowded with people and pets and are lacking in both storage and efficient animal care areas. Some of the proposed upgrades would include:
a large “meet and greet” area as well as an indoor playroom, for when those long Minnesota winter days keep them inside. Dogs were meant to sniff, run, roam and jump and their new indoor and outdoor play area will allow them to do just that. This area would also be used for dogs to impress their potential forever family in a private and quiet space, free from distractions.
Current dog kennels are spacious and clean but present a variety of difficult interactions and challenges when taking dogs outdoors. The installation of pulley doors would give dogs easy outdoor access and save time and energy for shelter staff. The new design would also separate large and small breeds.
More medical treatment and infirmary areas would better contain the risk of cross contamination and infectious disease, especially in the cat population. Current conditions are very restrictive for their needs and the medical treatment space often becomes an emergency catch-all. Grooming areas would be added with safer, more efficient tools.
The current office of the shelter manager also serves as the office and lunch room for all staff, volunteer orientations, meeting with board members and law enforcement officers, group tours and sometimes even pet intake and adoption. A designated meeting room would allow for more community outreach and human education opportunities. Additional storage areas are also badly needed throughout the facility.
And because they serve all creatures great and small, they hope to add a separate critter room for pocket pets such as rabbits, mice and hamsters.
While you can’t put a price on rescuing animals in need, there is indeed, a price for the significant improvements planned for the Humane Society of Otter Tail County. Big or small, every donation makes a difference and they need you! This is your shelter! If you are able to make a pledge or a donation at www.humanesocietyotc.org/build or via mail, please make your donation to the HSOTC Capital Campaign. Remit envelopes are also available at the shelter or from any board member. Thank you for coming to the rescue!
