Minnesota has seen a significant increase in access to stroke care and 92% of Minnesotans now live within a 30 minute drive of a designated Stroke System Hospital. World Stroke Day is held on Oct. 29 and presents a good time to review pertinent information and procedures regarding the serious medical condition; stroke is the sixth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in Minnesota, with outcomes improving for victims when they can get to the hospital for treatment as soon as possible.
A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is suddenly stopped. Strokes can lead to permanent disability and death, however doctors have medications that can help remove blockages and restore blood flow. Individuals can help keep themselves and their loved ones safe by learning the warning signs of stroke and knowing the location of the nearest stroke center.
The Minnesota Department of Health designates facilities as Acute Stroke Ready Hospitals, Primary Stroke Centers and Comprehensive Stroke Centers; Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena and Perham Health Clinic all exist as Acute Stroke Ready Hospitals in the area.
A recent update of the stroke drive time map found that Minnesota has come a long way during the last 10 years. In 2012, only 60% of Minnesota’s population lived within 30 minutes of a designated stroke center. This progress means more than 1.7 million additional Minnesotans now have better access to emergency stroke care.
“If you’re having a stroke, you need to go to the hospital fast in order to have the best possible outcome,” explains Minnesota commissioner of health Jan Malcolm. “That is why it is heartening to see that our drive-time map is showing a big improvement in stroke-ready hospitals and access to emergency stroke care. Thanks to our hardworking hospital partners and MDH Stroke Team, more Minnesotans than ever have access to life-saving stroke care.”
Since 2014, the MDH Stroke Program has been striving to improve stroke care by designating stroke hospitals so that all Minnesotans can live near the best stroke care possible. These designated hospitals make up the Minnesota Stroke System. Having a designation program and a statewide stroke care system has encouraged hospitals to implement best practices. The MDH partners with the American Heart Association, hospitals, EMS agencies and many others to implement this coordinated system of care for Minnesota. This statewide system ensures all hospitals are equipped and ready to treat stroke quickly.
An easy way to remember how to recognize a stroke is through the acronym ‘BE FAST’:
B – Balance loss. Does the person have sudden loss of balance or coordination?
E – Eyesight changes. Is eyesight suddenly blurred or double? Is there a sudden loss of vision?
F - Face drooping. Does tone side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile.
A – Arm weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?
S – Speech difficulty. Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they are they hard to understand?
T – Time to call 9-1-1. If the person shows ANY of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 9-1-1 and get them to a hospital immediately.
Signs and symptoms of stroke also include a sudden numbness or weakness of the face, arm or leg, especially on one side, confusion or trouble understanding, trouble seeing in one or both eyes, difficulty walking, dizziness or loss of balance and severe headaches with no known cause.
Minnesotans can find a hospital designated for stroke care at the following: health.state.mn.us.
