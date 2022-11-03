Minnesota has seen a significant increase in access to stroke care and 92% of Minnesotans now live within a 30 minute drive of a designated Stroke System Hospital. World Stroke Day is held on Oct. 29 and presents a good time to review pertinent information and procedures regarding the serious medical condition; stroke is the sixth leading cause of death and one of the leading causes of disability in Minnesota, with outcomes improving for victims when they can get to the hospital for treatment as soon as possible.



