The Youth Skills Training (YST) program has made an impact at Kennedy Secondary School (KSS).
The Youth Skills Training is a program under the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (MN DLI) — it promotes links between schools and businesses by giving students ages 16 years and older paid work experience. The industries kids can become involved in are advanced manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, healthcare and information technology — all of these being high growth, in-demand and high paying industries.
MN DLI takes a look at local businesses and makes sure they are safe for student participation. They also limit the time kids can use certain tools. Once a business is reviewed, it can be approved or disapproved for a student employment.
This school year, YST was introduced within KSS, combined with Kathryn Enderson’s work based learning program when a 17-year-old senior, Bryce Adams, was interested in a welding internship. Enderson has placed students in welding internships in the past, but there was one problem — all of those students had been 18-years-old, but 17-year-olds were restricted to work in advanced manufacturing environments.
The school made moves to approve YST with a local business, which were successful thanks to Enderson being one of the major guiding hands. Thanks to YST, Adams was able to work with Innova Industries and is carrying out his work based learning internship there.
Enderson is working hard to get the work based learning program heard within the community and school, hoping to build both student and business interest, allowing students to get valuable education from within the community and businesses to receive good experiences with interns. ”The purpose is to immerse students in a career for the whole semester in order to really see if the career fits them,” said Enderson.
It’s especially a great path for students who are involved in shop classes at KSS, like Adams. It allows them to continue learning in an actual business environment. “I can only teach them the skills,” said Dennis Wutzke, a technical education teacher at KSS. “With the YST program it offers them the opportunity to actually know how a shop runs and what it’s like to be productive.”
Adams is enjoying his internship at Innova Industries. “Just being there is really fun,” Adams said, adding that it has been a great way to get back into welding after not having done so for about a year. He contributes getting to this point in welding to his time in metals classes, which Wutzke teaches.