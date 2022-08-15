While much attention has been placed on aquatic invaders through the lake country region, invasive terrestrial plants also incur a vast impact on environments and economies across the state and the nation. It is estimated that non-native invasive plant species account for over $20 billion in economic losses each year.
In Minnesota, these transplants harm the natural heritage of the state’s wetlands, prairies, forests, lakes and rivers in various ways. They limit tree seedling establishment and subsequent forest regeneration, reduce the availability of native plants relied on by native wildlife for sustenance and cover, and shift entire ecosystem processes by increasing fire events, changing soil chemistry and causing erosion.
Leafy spurge is one of the most prevalent and problematic invasive terrestrial plants in Otter Tail County and many other regions. The plant is aggressive and notoriously difficult to eradicate whether it be by cultural, chemical, or manual means. Leafy spurge has become especially problematic for areas relying on pastures, grazing lands and other non-cropland enterprises.
Identifying where and how quickly invasive plant species are spreading is crucial to addressing an infestation. Traditionally these initiatives involved field-based scientists and land managers to track growth rates and invasive plant locations, however these practices prove extremely labor intensive and expensive to maintain.
These efforts have now evolved to utilize satellite imagery and deep learning technology to accurately catalogue species, rate of spread and history of the observed species for any specific region.
“Time series analysis is relatively new in this type of deep learning model, so we were really excited to find that it worked so well at identifying leafy spurge populations,” explains Ryan Briscoe Runquist, a research scientist involved with the project.
The research project was also undertaken by professor David Moeller and graduate student Thomas Lake; the work centered on convolutional neural networks, which basically allow a computer to recognized patterns and objects of interest in satellite images.
“Deep learning allows scientists to discover patterns that would have been previously impossible to detect,” Runquist.
The resulting research makes it clear that deep learning models can accurately identify individual species over complex terrains with satellite imagery.
“Invasive species are more difficult than ever to manage and surveillance via satellites is a low-cost, rapid method for dynamically monitoring invasions,” Moeller states.
