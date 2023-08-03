I’ve learned several important lessons in agriculture during my decades of farming experience. One important one is it’s harder to go it alone than it is to be part of an agricultural group. My wife, Wendy, and I are members of several organizations, some based in agriculture, others not. We have found that having a collective voice gives us a better handle on what is going on in our local community, state and nation. Our agriculture memberships are important to us in our never-ending quest to stay profitable. Every group we belong to fits a different niche.



