On Saturday evening, Dominic Facio and a group of his friends and supporters gathered in the parking lot of the old flour mill in Fergus Falls, trunks open and decorated to the nines. With only two weeks’ notice, Facio’s friends spread the word of the Monster Mash Trunk-or-Treat, garnering support and the interest of Halloween-loving children in the community.
“I have a really good group of friends and the Fergus Falls community is awesome. I just got the word out and people got excited,“ Facio shared.
As the organizer of the Zombie Pub Crawl/Monster Mash since 2009-19, Facio considered taking the year off due to the pandemic, but ultimately decided otherwise.
“2020 has been a lot for a lot of people, so I figured why not just do at least a trunk-or-treat. It’s not that much work and if you just set something up people will appreciate it and have fun with it.”
“Halloween is my favorite holiday and the only thing better than one Halloween is two Halloweens. I know kids love it,” Facio said, tearing open candy and placing it in his graveyard-decorated trunk.
The lineup of kids who turned out for the Monster Mash Trunk-or-Treat confirmed Facio’s statement. With squeals of delight, the children, clad in their Halloween best (or worst), ventured from the pumpkin patch trunk to the witch’s trunk to the monster trunk, being met with a handful of candy from the event supporters.
“My favorite part was definitely the trunks … how they were decorated,” shared Ty Lewis, a stormtrooper in attendance of the trunk-or-treat. “They were really cool! I really liked it! It was a lot of fun! I hope they do it again next year!”
