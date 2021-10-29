The Sheltering Arms Foundation (SAF) recently announced that it has selected five new women leaders into its board of trustees. SAF, an Episcopal and women lead organization based in Minneapolis, works throughout Minnesota to support at-risk children. The foundation funds various nonprofits that support Minnesota families and children access needed resources, building a more just and equitable society.
The women on the board serve up to two three-year terms and volunteer their time, skills and expertise to help lead the foundation.
One of these intelligent women leaders, Lisa Westberg, grew up in Fergus Falls. “I was born and raised in Fergus Falls and still have family that live there,” she said. “I actually grew up in the house that my grandparents built along the Otter Tail River. My brother recently renovated the house and is the third generation to own the house and the surrounding area.”
She said that growing up in northern Minnesota gave her an appreciation for the beauty of the rivers, hills and wooded areas that are so beloved in the region. “I have many memories of fishing, sledding and climbing trees so that I had a quiet place to read a book when I was a kid,” she recalled. “I definitely gravitate towards country life versus living in a large metropolitan city.”
She currently resides in North Mankato and works as a staff pharmacist at Mayo Clinic Health System hospital. She enjoys teaching Sunday school at her church, St. John’s Episcopal, and plays bassoon in a woodwind quintet and in the local community band.
This will be Westberg’s first time serving on the board of trustees and she is looking forward to the experience. “The work of Sheltering Arms is important to me in that it helps bring opportunity to children in order to help them become the best person that they are able to be,” she explained. “There is a common saying that the world equally distributes talent, but does not equally distribute opportunity. I am hoping that by supporting this foundation, that I can help bridge that gap.”
She is also excited that the foundation is striving to improve their understanding of BIPOC communities and are diving into diversity, equity and inclusion training. “Through independent reading and opportunities that I have taken advantage of at my work, I have really started to learn a lot about our history as a nation and why we have some of the issues that we are dealing with today,” she said. “I know that I have only scratched the surface and have much to learn, but maybe through working with this extraordinary group of women, I can help in some small way make the world a better place.”
Westberg hopes to bring her “Type-A” personality and her rural perspective to the organization, but mostly hopes to do a lot of learning. “Honestly, as this is my first year of a three-year term, I will likely do a lot of listening and learning in the beginning,” she shared.
During her time with SAF, she hopes to meet new people, form friendships and help those that need it most.
“In giving,” she said, “one truly receives.”