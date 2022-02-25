This February and March, the seniors at Park Gardens Senior Living facility are putting on their gear, wearing their game faces and getting ready for some stiff competition.
They are participating in the first ever senior TRYathlon — a 7-week competition consisting of three different activities each week. The brainchild of Dr. Bill Thomas, a geriatrician who has a passion for supporting well-being during the aging process, the TRYathlon is part of his mission to approach senior living in a more holistic way.
Thomas reached out to seven different Lifespark senior living facilities, including Park Gardens, and asked them if they would like to participate in the inaugural TRYathlon.
Deemed “the trailblazers,” the seven competing Lifespark assisted living facilities are the “guinea pigs,” for the TRYathlon. The participants, All Saints, Eagle Point, Kettle Park, Mill City, Mennehaha, Park Gardens and Polar Ridge, located throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, are the seven participants in this trailblazing TRYathlon competition. They will work out the kinks and learn as they go. If all goes well, the TRYathlon could roll out on a national scale.
Earlier this week, competitors participated in the first two rounds of the TRYathlon; the leg crank and the arm crank. And on Feb. 24, the residents competed in the walking competition. The three different rounds give more residents the opportunity to compete with the team, as people with leg issues can compete in the arm crank, people with arm issues can participate in the leg crank and others can participate in the walking competition.
Each week, the competitions takes place over a zoom-like meeting, with the buildings competing against each other virtually.
This week, Park Gardens, dubbed with the team name “North Stars,” faced off with Mill City.
As the walking competition start time approached on the afternoon of Feb. 24, fans trickled into the entryway, pompoms in hand, and started to cheer. The resident cheerleaders in matching teal swag and purple pompoms lined the hallways and balconies as competitors got ready to walk.
“We’re number one! Can’t be number two! We’re going to beat the whoopie out of you!” cheered the residents to the fierce, yet friendly competition on the other side of the screen.
One cheerleader, Beverly Wallington, gave her team a pep talk before the competition began.
“I am their biggest fan,” said Wallington. “I’m so proud of what they’re doing.”
When asked why she is participating in the TRYathlon, Wallington put it matter of factly, “We are the great generation and we’re not just sitting here molding. We are making an effort to live our lives well.”
Laurel Malmstrom, one of the competitors warming up for an intense round of walking, agreed, “She’s one of our best cheerleaders,” she said about Wallington.
Malmstrom’s walker was decorated with sparkling tinsel and she donned a custom purple t-shirt along with the other competitors. She also mentioned that it just so happened to be her 92nd birthday.
“We’re gonna win it!” she cheered.
Weeks of preparation went into making the TRYathlon happen. “We were a little bit reluctant at first,” shared Lisa Nordick, director of community life at Park Gardens. “We were worried about interest here and whether there would be enough buy in.” As it would seem, buy in wasn’t a problem. At least 18 residents are competing in the TRYatholon, with more lending their cheers, claps and pompom waves — encouraging their friends.
“They are very competitive,” explained Nordick. “They’ve put themselves completely into it. Their mind is to win.”
When Malmstrom heard about the TRYathlon, she was “game” right away. “We have an activities director that’s the best in the world,” she shared. “I mean, she is tremendous.”
Executive director at Park Gardens, Nicholas Cross, said the TRYathlon has been a great experience.
“It was so loud … I could hear from where I was, on the other side of the building, everybody cheering. You could kind of hear the building shake a little bit. That much cheering — they were so loud!” laughed Cross. “It’s really great. It looks like other buildings are doing well, but I have to say, we probably have the best cheering squad. Just saying.”
Cross truly believes the residents will benefit from the fun competition both physically and mentally. If all goes well, it could turn into an annual competition.
According to Nordick and Cross, no other facilities in the nation are doing something quite like this TRYathlon. With five more weeks of competition left, it will be exciting to stay tuned and see if the local Park Garden North Stars take home the very first, historic TRYathlon title.
Videos and competition updates can be seen on the Park Gardens Facebook page; “Park Gardens Senior Living.”