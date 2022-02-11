As people grow, it can be easy to let dreams and hobbies slip away. Time goes by, life gets busy and it can be tempting to put ideas and interests on the back burner.
But, Cheryl Bannes, programs director at the New York Mills Regional Cultural Center, would say that it’s never too late to learn something new. Why? Because her mother, Leanora, was an amazing example of chasing interests and dreams no matter what stage of life one might find themselves in.
“My mother started painting at age 65 when she retired,” shared Bannes. “When she retired, she decided she had the time to finally learn to draw and paint. She took classes from the park district where she lived in Illinois but also taught herself. She always enjoyed learning something new, loved the challenges of drawing, shadows, shading, color theory — and really loved being able to depict and interpret places she visited while traveling.”
Those paintings and drawings make up the exhibit, “In Memory Of,” now on display at the Cultural Center through Feb. 26.
“What is most inspiring is that she did so many paintings between age 65 and 92 – when she passed away. She did not let age slow her down. She never let age stop her from trying new things and learning new ways to do things,” explained Bannes. “She felt that learning anything new kept her active, increased brain health and kept her life full and busy. It is inspiring to remember that it's never too late to try; you never know what you can do until you do it!”
The artwork at the exhibit will also be available for purchase and the sales will be split evenly, 50% of which will go toward cancer research and 50% of which will start the fund for the Memorial Tree mural, soon to be permanently on display at the Cultural Center.
The idea for the three-dimensional, mixed media memorial sculpture and mural has been in the works for over two years. The sculpture will honor the memory of those who have been instrumental in the support of the Cultural Center.
“We want to preserve the names of those who have dedicated part of their lives to making art and knew the importance of art and creative opportunities available in rural Minnesota,” said Bannes.
Local artists Brad Wegscheid and Jerry Mevissen will be creating the 7-foot tall memorial.
“The tree will be a beautiful way to remember all those who have passed, all those we wish to honor and all those whose love of the arts have created a unique, vibrant arts community in rural Minnesota,” said Bannes. A rendering of the project will be on display at the Cultural Center.
Those who want to see the exhibit or find more information about the memorial tree can visit kulcher.org, call 218-385-3339 or contact Bannes at cheryl@kulcher.org.