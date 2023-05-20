It’s true! Sunrise Rotary is raising money to buy bikes for kids who want a bike but don’t have one. Last year Pedal Fergus Falls visited the club and, in a conversation with the club members, confirmed that there are kids in our community who don’t have access to a bicycle. Pedal Fergus Falls has teamed up with Sunrise Rotary to promote this effort along with local businesses who supported Radio Days the week of Apr. 24. In addition, individuals have donated in several ways.
How can YOU participate? There are many opportunities throughout the month of May. One of the most popular seems to be buying a raffle ticket and being one of 500 people supporting bikes for kids while getting a chance to win a $4,000 electric bicycle (pictured here with this article). Tickets are $20 from Sunrise Rotary members and also at the following businesses: Lakes Radio, Cora’s Closet, Toast, Fergus Brewing Company and The Rental Store – all great community partners in this project.
Last year the club helped purchase benches and picnic tables at Spies Park, which is where they plan to hold the drawing for the electric bicycle on May 30 (time TBD, but you need not be present to win). There’s a really simple one-page application process for kids who need bikes, and the hope is there will be enough money raised to buy bikes for all the kids in need. To receive a copy of the application, please contact Rebecca Petersen (218-770-9310) or Karen Terry (218-770-9301).
Sunrise Rotary meets every Tuesday at 7 a.m. at Toast on Union Avenue. Their meetings include a guest speaker giving up-to-date information about community projects and happenings. In addition, the club takes part in many service projects around town – Spies Park is just one example. Others include helping with United Way’s Backpack Program, Rotary Readers at Adams School, Habitat for Humanity projects, a Giving Circle for charitable giving and ditch clean up on Highway 1. They support international projects as well. You can visit the club any Tuesday morning. It’s a great way to start the day with coffee, a healthy breakfast and great company. Check them out!
