Electric bike

Pastor Paul Nelson and Rebecca Peterson show off the electric bike that is to be raffled off. 

 Submitted

It’s true! Sunrise Rotary is raising money to buy bikes for kids who want a bike but don’t have one. Last year Pedal Fergus Falls visited the club and, in a conversation with the club members, confirmed that there are kids in our community who don’t have access to a bicycle. Pedal Fergus Falls has teamed up with Sunrise Rotary to promote this effort along with local businesses who supported Radio Days the week of Apr. 24. In addition, individuals have donated in several ways.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?