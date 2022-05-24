Memorial Day, or Decoration Day as it was originally known, commemorates and honors military personnel who were killed while in active duty in the armed forces.
Otter Tail County (OTC) has quite a few events scheduled this year to mark the occasion.
The official Fergus Falls Memorial Day program will be held at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park on East Lincoln Avenue. A roll call of comrades who have passed away in the past year will be given.
Representatives of the American Legion, VFW and Disabled American Veterans auxiliaries will be escorted to the bridge where they will throw flowers into the water to honor those who died at sea.
In Underwood, a Memorial Day program will be held at 10 a.m. at Underwood School at 100 Southern Ave East. Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) will be the guest speaker at the event.
Pelican Rapids has planned a ceremony to honor their veterans as well, with a program to be held at 10 a.m. at the Pelican Rapids High School Auditorium at 310 S Broadway. There will be a march from the school to the Veterans Park behind VFW for a ceremony that will commence around 11 a.m.
The Memorial Day program in Perham will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Stanislaus Catholic Cemetery, 1st Avenue North in Perham. Members of the Perham VFW Post 4020 honor guard and Dent American Legion honor guard will take part. In the event of inclement weather, services will be held at St. Henry’s Catholic Church.
Deer Creek will honor their veterans at 10:30 a.m. in Veterans Park at 254 MN-106. A free-will donation breakfast of pancakes, French toast, egg bake, sausage, coffee, orange juice and milk will be served at the Deer Creek Community Center, 106 Main Avenue East, from 7:30-10 a.m.
Events taking place in Parkers Prairie for Memorial Day include a Legion Baseball Pancake Breakfast in the old gymnasium from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Parkers Prairie High School at 411 S Otter Avenue, followed by a program in the new gymnasium at 10 a.m. The Color Guard will present with Taps at the Parkers Prairie Cemetery located at 55279 West Main Street at 1 p.m.
In addition to the formal ceremonies military honors will take place at local cemeteries:
