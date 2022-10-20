The 544 Education Foundation was founded in 2000 with the vision to enhance the quality of public education in Independent School District 544 and seeks to raise, invest and grant money through a charitable foundation to support educational programs.
The foundation will be funding 27 grants for the 2022-23 school year and has awarded almost $37,000 in grants to the Fergus Falls School District at a recent board meeting. The grants awarded are as follows:
• $143.82 for headphones, splitters, a keyboard and a mouse for a third grade classroom
• $256.21 for literacy games for the Title 1 program at Adams Elementary School
• $298 for an iPad cover with a keyboard and an Apple pencil for the band department
• $323 for online reading subscriptions for the resource room at Adams Elementary School
• $325 for a “defined” calming space in a third grade classroom
• $392 for a 12” viola for the orchestra department
• $439.92 for eight mini drones for the vocational program
• $534.63 for reading materials for a second grade classroom
• $550 for books for a fourth grade classroom library
• $566.89 for number racks, phonics and literacy materials for a first grade classroom
• $579.84 for books and storage for a third grade classroom library
• $596 for two iPad covers with keyboards and Apple pencils for the choir department
• $648.88 for adaptive seating options for students served by the Special Education Cooperative
• $665 for books for a second grade classroom library
• $704 for two drum harnesses for the band department
• $873.91 for ice skates for physical education classes
• $1,000 for a drumset to be used by all music departments
• $1,200 for a Sphero indi educational robot class pack for STEAM education at Adams Elementary School
• $1,223.44 for fleece for a Middle School REACH Service Learning Project
• $1,366.13 for a Vaddio DocCam for a Family and Consumer Science classroom at Kennedy Secondary School
• $1,795.60 for four iPads, keyboards and Apple crayons for a fifth grade classroom
• $2,230.57 for four flipForm risers for the music classes at McKinley Elementary School
• $2,811.90 for decodable books for ALL classrooms at Adams Elementary School
• $2,848 for decodable books for ALL classrooms at McKinley Elementary School
• $4,000 for ski shoes for the Prairie Science Classes at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center
• $4,073.76 for new physical education curriculum and equipment at Lincoln School
• $6,410.20 for 10 “Remarkable 2” devices for the Special Education Cooperative
"Awarding these grant dollars is so rewarding for the 544 Education Foundation," explains Mindy Fuder, the executive director of the foundation. "We are so grateful for our donors who make it possible to provide funding for these grants. I'm also extremely proud of our teachers and the many innovative ways they use these grants to creatively teach our students, both now and for years to come!"
The grand total for all the awarded grants comes to $36,856.70. More information regarding the grant process and foundation membership can be gained through following contact information: Mindy Fuder 218.998.0544, ext. 9206, 544foundation.org.