The Fergus Falls YMCA board of directors has appointed a new interim CEO, Pat Riemersma. Riemersma was most recently the CEO for the Westport Weston Family YMCA in Westport, Connecticut. She officially started her new position on Sept. 7.
Riemersma brings a wealth of experience in a time of transition as the former executive director Eric Price resigned on Aug. 16.
Board member Steve Swanson was quoted as saying, “As we evolve as an organization to capitalize on the opportunities ahead of us, it’s critical that we have the expertise and leadership in place to support the organization’s goals, our members, employees and the Fergus
Falls community.”
In her 37-year YMCA career, Riesmersma has served as the vice president for youth development for the YMCA of Greater Twin Cities as well as other positions throughout Minnesota, Iowa and Connecticut.
Riemersma said her thoughts coming into the interim position are very positive, “It’s like starting any new CEO job — coming into any new position with the Y. For me, fortunately, I’ve had a lot of YMCA experience which also helps with the transition I’m moving into. I’m just having the opportunity to meet all the staff, find out what programs we’re providing and determine if there are any other program opportunities as well as other collaborations within the community that we can continue to look at.”
Riemersma emphasized that with the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic situation, the Fergus Falls YMCA, along with many other nonprofits, and regular businesses are facing major challenges nowadays.
“While staffing is probably one of the biggest challenges right now, our mission is giving back to the community. The YMCA is here for everyone — for the seniors, for the families, for the kids. In the mornings you’ll see a lot of seniors here working out and walking on the track, playing pickleball and just other adults busy with various activities,” said Riemersma.
Riemersma also said youth development continues to also be a huge priority for the Fergus Falls YMCA. “In the afternoon we currently have fifty kids for the afterschool program. (They) get dropped off by the school buses so that mom and dad can continue to work, but they can be reassured that we have that safe activity for their kids. Knowing that, we do offer scholarships that can help families in need that cannot afford regular memberships. We’re here for everyone. We’re an important part of the community, and that’s what keeps me working for the YMCA — the mission.”
Riemersma said she will also assist the board of directors in a smooth transition in the search for a permanent executive director beginning this fall. She said that YMCA of the USA, the parent organization of all community YMCAs, will work with Fergus Falls in the search for a new CEO. They have a team of individuals who help with recruitment.
The YMCA’s mission statement includes putting Christian principles into practice through programs that build a healthy spirit, mind, body and social well-being for all in western Minnesota by focusing on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.
