Ron Spangler has been proud of his sporting clays team for a long time but the semiretired Fergus Falls businessman is especially proud now.
Spangler Partners includes a real estate business along with an insurance business. His businesses have sponsored a team in the Viking Valley Sporting Clays League for more than 25 years.
While generally in the running for the league championship, the 10-man Spangler Partners shooting team has only won the league twice according to Spangler.
“This year we decided to do the very best we could and at the last minute it all worked out great,” Spangler said. “For the 25-plus years we have been sponsoring a team there, our team has kind of set the bar for the league for first place but at the last minute some second place team comes in and shoots, shoots and reshoots, but this year we actually did the best.”
Their chief competition for the last five years has come from Chippewa Hilltop Kennels. The two teams finished in a tie for the league crown. When Chippewa Hills shot to break the tie they emerged one point ahead of Spangler Partners. It looked like the 2020 title was going to the Chippewa team until Spangler called on an eagle-eyed Urbank gunner, Brandon Christianson, to shoot one final time. Spangler was hoping for another tie and he knew only a standout shooting performance would suffice. Christianson came through in the clutch.
“We ended up tying with his score and I shot an equal score and we went up by one point,” Spangler said.
Viking Valley owner Ben Geones remembers Christianson’s performance very well.
“He’s good under pressure, like a batter at the plate with two outs,” said Geones. “He came out with Ron and they won it.”
The final league score posted at Viking Valley showed Spangler Partners with an 896 while their worthy Chippewa opponents shot an 895.
Viking Valley is located in the Eagle Lake hills midway between Ashby and Battle Lake.
A member of the Spangler team who has shot sporting clays in many states thinks the Viking Valley course is the finest one he has competed at over the years..
“The No. 1 reason would probably be the scenery,” Spangler said. “You walk around on this course and the hilltop and it’s beautiful and amazing. They do a really good job out there.”
The sporting clays course is laid out in a different manner each month. While 10 gunners participate on Spangler’s team only the top five scores are tallied.
“It’s like (best ball) golf only with a bang,” Spangler laughed.
Spangler is not the avid hunter he once was but he still manages to find time to pursue pheasants, grouse, ducks and geese during fall months.
The extra practice sporting clays competition provides him has made a tremendous difference in Spangler’s hunting success.
“It’s amazing, if you go around the course a few times and then go out in the field your shooting is going to be so improved,” Spangler said.
