Local business owner and Maine Township resident, Tom Murphy, recently announced that he is launching his campaign for the Minnesota House in District 9B in Douglas and Otter Tail County.
Murphy is the owner of MinStart Ag Products, and previously owned a dairy supply sales business.
Murphy joins a crowded field of new candidates announcing their intentions to run, due to the recent redistricting changes.
“I am happy to announce my candidacy for Minnesota House”, Murphy said. “My experience in agriculture and passion for the issues facing our communities and families have prepared me to go to St. Paul and be an effective legislator who will push back on the heavy hand of our state and federal governments that infringe upon our rights and freedoms, and pursue transparency on key issues that are essential to preserving our conservative values.”
Murphy comes in with a very conservative agenda.
“I am pro-life, pro-faith, pro-family, pro-freedom, pro-Second Amendment, pro-law enforcement, pro-business, pro-natural resources and pro-agriculture. I am extremely concerned about a future that leaves our children with runaway taxes, compromised elections, overreaching government and limits our voice as parents in the education of our children,” said Murphy.
Murphy says he grew up on a dairy farm in Scott County, and moved to Otter Tail County in 1992, where he still resides with his wife Betty.
Murphy also currently serves as a township supervisor for Maine Township, and serves on the Board of Directors for Park Region Telephone Company. Murphy and his wife have five grown children and attend St. James Catholic Church in Maine.
Murphy will run against other recently announced candidates — Joan Johnson Gedde and Ben Anderson — for Minnesota’s new House District 09B.
Following redistricting, Otter Tail County is still in the 7th Congressional District, however, the Senate and House districts have changed, so instead of 8 and 8A, it will be known as 9 and 9A for the next 10 years.
