Political season has arrived, and with it, a slew of candidates have announced candidacies amongst a sea change caused by Minnesota’s political redistricting.
Otter Tail County (OTC) is still in the 7th Congressional District, the Senate and House districts have changed — so, instead of 08 and 08A, OTC will be in 09, 09A and 09B for the next 10 years.
Among the candidates that have announced running is Joan Johnson Gedde of Battle Lake for House District 09B in Otter Tail and Douglas counties.
Gedde most recently worked as a nursing home administrator in both Henning and New York Mills. She currently serves on both the Lake Region Healthcare Foundation Board and the Mill Street Residence Board and has lived her entire life in the district. Raised on a small family farm and educated at Henning High School and the University of Minnesota, Gedde returned to OTC to work in community health care. She has three daughters and eight grandchildren.
Gedde said she intends to bring rural values to the Minnesota Legislature. She will use her experience and advocacy in rural health care, where she states that it is desperately needed today.
Gedde has a strong business background, having worked in the private sector most of her life. She states that she supports the needs of existing businesses so they can grow and young people can find good jobs.
Also announcing is Ben Anderson, who stated in a recent press release from his campaign that he is seeking the Republican endorsement for Minnesota’s new House District 09B, which includes most of OTC and western Douglas County.
Anderson lives with his wife and children on a small farm in Maine Township in OTC, where they raise livestock. Anderson has held several positions within the Republican party. Most recently, he was chair of the Otter Tail County Republican Party and a vice chair of the 7th Congressional District Republican Party, where he has also served as secretary.
Legislative district lines are redrawn every 10 years, following the decennial U.S. Census. Each state uses the census data to draw its legislative boundaries. The courts have held that each district must be nearly equal in population size.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone