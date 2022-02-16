All the way back in 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed an executive order meant to acknowledge graduating seniors who showed excellence in various categories such as academics, leadership and service to the community. Over the years, the order, called the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, has been expanded to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent and mastery of the arts as well as students who have distinguished skills in a technical field.
Even as the program has grown to recognize more extraordinary and talented students, the competition remains very stiff. Only 161 students, selected from students across the entire country, will be deemed a Presidential Scholar.
Graduating seniors from across the country are being selected right now, and recently, the pool was whittled down from 3.6 million students to around 5,000 students. One of those 5,000 students is Erika Lahti from Kennedy Secondary School (KSS).
Lahti, a multi-talented senior at KSS, is now in the running to become a semifinalist for the Presidential Scholars Program, and her qualifications certainly fit the bill. Lahti has been participating in 4-H for 11 years and has earned multiple awards for her work with the program. “I earned five trips to the Minnesota State Fair with my sheep, educational livestock demonstration speeches, geology, sewing, fashion and paintings,” she shared. “In 2019, I won a purple ribbon at the State Fair with a painting, which I am very proud of.”
Lahti is also a certified nursing assistant at LB Boren Home. “It is very rewarding working with the elderly residents,” she explained, “and I will pursue a degree in nursing in college.”
Among other activities, Lahti performs in theater at KSS and keeps up her academic prowess. “My favorite activities at KSS have been the Knowledge Bowl and theater — the spring play,” she shared.
Currently, a panel of distinguished educators is looking over the submissions from the 5,000 selected students. They will announce the 600 semifinalists in April.
Lahti said it was an honor to be nominated for the award.
“Personally, I think it is even more of an honor to be one of the only Minnesotan students selected from outside the Twin Cities suburbs, so I am very proud of my rural home community,” she said. “I live on a small hobby farm with sheep ... I bet the other students can’t say they’ve ever delivered lambs before.”
After the semi finalists are announced in April, a panel of 32 citizens appointed by the President will select the final 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program students, who will be announced in May.