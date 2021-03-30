The Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener to be held May 13-15, in Otter Tail County is only weeks away. Otter Tail County was scheduled to host the event in 2020, however, the event was postponed due to the COVID-19 public health crisis. The mission remains the same, to put a spotlight on Minnesota’s welcoming communities and highlight the wealth of outdoor recreational opportunities in Minnesota.
Otter Tail County is home to 22 communities. Residents enjoy the close-knit environment of friendly living where their children benefit from award winning education. Each community is close a lake and outdoor opportunities. This makes Otter Tail County the ideal setting to host the Governor’s Fishing Opener.
“Local communities have so much to offer visitors. The area is home to two state parks, breweries, fun shops, and amazing restaurants with local fare,” Val Martin, planning committee member said. “You just cannot beat the quality of life and outdoor recreation in these welcoming rural towns. Once visitors arrive, they feel right at home.”
Otter Tail County boasts of 1,048 lakes – more than any other county in the United States. With so many lakes, it will be easy to safely enjoy the opening of walleye fishing in Minnesota. No matter what lake you like to fish in Otter Tail County, Minnesotans are encouraged to get to one of them on May 13 and participate in the time-honored tradition of the Governor’s Fishing Opener.
Minnesotans can look for raffle tickets sold at local businesses to buy a chance to win a $50,000 boat package sponsored by Lund Boats. All the details can be found at mngovernorsopener.com. The boat will be raffled on May 8, just in time for the 2021 fishing opener.
