What is now just a parking lot in downtown Fergus Falls, could someday become a large development.
Good Neighbor Properties, LLC, based in Alexandria, is interested in possibly developing the now city-owned, former Shopko parking lot and submitted a letter of intent with the city.
At a regular session of the Fergus Falls City Council on Oct. 17, Klara Beck, community development manager, said the letter of intent is the first step in the process.
“As you recall, the city was at one point in an agreement with River’s Edge Investments with a purchase of the city owned parking lot adjacent to the Shopko building when that project was slated to be moving forward. Because of the economic downturn and changes in the project meant that it just didn’t make sense to stay in that agreement anymore that River’s Edge Development is on hold. They do still retain the Shopko building itself, but have given up any claim to the parking lot,” stated Beck.
Beck said the firm is currently doing a marketing study to determine the next steps.
“So enter in Good Neighbor Properties. They have expressed an interest in that lot which could then lend itself to a larger development. At this point in time, they are starting to undertake a market study to see if the project idea that they have would be the right fit for Fergus Falls. They would like to enter into a letter of intent with the city for the purchase of that parking lot in order to secure it and ensure that if they do move forward with their development that the lot is there for their use,” said Beck
“Seperate from their discussions with the city, they are in conversations with River’s Edge Development to look at what it could be to have a larger project on that site,” stated Beck.
Mayor Ben Schierer highlighted that the firm had a proven track record of locations around the area that they had transformed.
“For those who don’t know, Good Neighbor Properties record of success," Schierer explained, continuing to explain that the company previously redeveloped the former Nurses Cottage on the former Regional Treatment Center campus and are behind the Hatchery Row project in Battle Lake, and The Ruin in Alexandria, which is a $38 million mixed-use redevelopment. "The fact that they’re interested in this is encouraging," Schierer expressed. "Of course we have to be realistic. These projects can take a long time and it is an uncertain time for development, but the fact that they are at this level of developers. The amount of money that these high level developers with a proven track record have and are investing their time and energies into downtown Fergus Falls. I think that is something that is a direct result of the investment that the city has made in our downtown, this is incredibly exciting."
According to the firm’s website, “Good Neighbor Properties focuses on the purchase and development of under-utilized or vacant properties in secondary markets. By using opportunistic advantages and intimate hands-on knowledge of these markets we create long-term value for our stakeholders.”
Shopko closed all of its store locations, including Fergus Falls in June of 2019, citing excessive debt and competitive pressure.
A resolution was approved accepting the letter of intent.