Otter Tail County is bustling with activities throughout the year, none of which are more prominent than the various sporting events that take place in Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake, Rothsay, Fergus Falls, Ashby and other area communities. From West Central Area wrestling to ‘Canes baseball, Daily Journal Media is here to share the news.
A voice well-known by area sports fans, Carl Hauser joined the Daily Journal Newsroom in October 2021. In January, he transitioned to the role of sports editor.
With transition comes opportunity — and an opportunity to provide more to the community was identified.
What started as part of the regular newsletter — sharing various sports information and statistics — is getting an upgrade. Effective Mar. 9, Hauser will be releasing a weekly sports newsletter called “Carl’s Corner.” Recaps, previews, stats, facts and more will all be available in the weekly newsletter, scheduled to release each Wednesday.
Additionally, Hauser will be kicking off a weekly podcast with the same title, which will be linked to each “Carl’s Corner” newsletter. A new addition to Daily Journal content, the podcast is certain to add new flair to sports coverage.
“I’m looking forward to providing our (readers ... listeners?) with my take on sports, from local youth leagues to high school and college sports,” expressed Hauser. “Fergus Falls is my home, it will be fun to provide the community and county with another avenue to enjoy following what is going on with sports in the area.”
All Daily Journal newsletters are free to the public, requiring only an email address to register for receipt. Signing up for “Carl’s Corner,” along with regular newsletters, can be accomplished by navigating to fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/.
