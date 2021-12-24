Two regional employers have been recognized by the Regional Workforce Alliance (RWA) of Northwest Minnesota and were awarded with the Inclusive Workforce Employer (I-WE) designation.
The I-WE designation was created to promote inclusive employers, reduce disparities and raise awareness about the value of having workforce diversity.
The awarded employers have been recognized for their commitment to an inclusive and equitable culture in their business and in the region.
The two businesses that were recognized with the I-WE designation were Burnswick New York Mills — Lund/Crestliner Boats and Lakewood Health System.
These two businesses met specific criteria in order to receive this award. Both businesses expressed their commitment to an inclusive workforce as a part of their mission and values. Both determined how a diverse workforce would positively influence their work and culture. Both provided diversity, equity and inclusion education for their staff and leadership. And both have set aside resources to help sustain an inclusive, equitable and diverse workforce.
The I-WE designation was made in partnership with the Region 5 Community Workforce Inclusion Council (CWIC) whose mission is to create a strong and diverse workforce in order to meet the needs of regional employers.
