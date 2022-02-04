For many years sulfur was considered a secondary nutrient. However despite it’s status, it is actually an essential element of crop production.
Jeff Vetsch, a soil scientist at the University of Minnesota Southern Research and Outreach Center in Waseca, says that historically, sulfur fertilizer was recommended on low soil organic matter soils and coarse-textured sandy soils. Elemental sulfur must be oxidized to the sulfate form before plants can use it. It must be finely ground to particle sizes of 80-100 mesh to be oxidized and effective during the same growing season.
Then in a liming study that ran from 1999-2006, Vetsch started to recognize slight corn yield increases when sulfur had been applied on a soil where they didn’t expect a response. Further studies showed even greater yield increases and a study in 2010 opened their eyes to what a sulfur response on heavy, high organic soils could look like.
“What changed that we needed sulfur on these higher organic matter, medium- and fine-textured soils?” asked Vetsch.
Researchers threw out several potential causes; perhaps it was higher yielding corn or perhaps fewer sulfur impurities in phosphorus fertilizers, but the cause that is most likely is the role of reduced sulfur emissions from power plants.
As part of the Clean Air Act, the Acid Rain Program in 1995, it became required that major reductions be made in sulfur dioxide emissions and set permanent caps for primarily coal-burning electric plants., Lateron on in 2015, the Cross State Air Pollution Rule was enacted to reduce downwind fine particulate, otherwise known as soot pollution, which further reduced sulfur dioxide emissions.
Researchers have concluded that sulfur dioxide emissions have decreased from a level of 17 million tons per year in 1980 to less than 1 million tons in 2020. As a result, atmospheric deposition of sulfur now is relatively small and not a significant source for crops.
University of Minnesota Extension nutrient management specialist, Dr. Dan Kaiser, focuses his research on sulfur fertilizer sources, application rates and timing.
Due to their responses, corn and alfalfa are the two crops that have shown the most benefit from sulfur fertilizer on fine and textured soils. As a result, fertilizer guidelines have been updated.
They have also learned that sulfur fertilization isn’t a catch all strategy. There are a lot of options and it’s trying to tailor fit those options with your crop rotation and tillage scheme.
For more information on sulfur recommendations from the University of Minnesota Extension, visit extension.umn.edu/nutrient-management.