Otter Tail County (OTC) residents will soon receive their property valuation notices, and for some that could mean increases of 10-30% depending on the type of property they own.
The OTC Assessor’s Office says that approximately 65,000 property valuation notices will be mailed to OTC property owners starting around Mar. 24. Department officials do, however, caution that an increase in property values does not necessarily mean that taxes will rise with the new valuation.
The county states that the valuation notices will provide the "estimated market value" and property classification for the 2022 assessment for property taxes payable in 2023. The estimated market values are based on property sales that occurred from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sep. 30, 2021.
Local realtor Ryan Hanson, of Ryan Hanson Homes — Keller Williams Realty Professionals, says it’s a good thing if you’re selling a home right now. “I know whenever those come out, when the market’s good for people who are selling, they appreciate a higher number because it helps justify these higher sale prices that we see. However, when people aren't selling they get disappointed by that because they feel they’re going to end up paying more taxes,” said Hanson.
However, he said it’s not always a negative because of tax credits available to homeowners.
“Typically when the valuation comes out and your estimated value is higher, your taxes often are higher. There is a homestead credit up to a certain dollar amount. So if you’re in a $100,000 house and it goes to $125,000 — probably, that credit would offset it,” added Hanson.
Stacey Herbel, assistant vice president and mortgage lender at Gate City Bank, said it definitely affects what type of house a person wants to get. “How it might affect a potential customer is: they might not qualify for as much house, depending on the taxes. So we will qualify them for the payment, and also their whole debt, and taxes are part of their payment. We always have to use that as taxes and insurance. So as the taxes do go up, sometimes it will be out of their comfort zone with what the payment is on that particular house, so they might want a different house instead.”
Herbel said there are questions that must be asked. “As a lender, what I look at is what they can afford, and what they’re comfortable with. As taxes go up the value goes up as well, but can that same person now afford the house they wanted, if it's a higher price now? Is that still within the comfort zone with the payment, and can I still qualify them? Because we do taxes and insurance as part of their payment for qualifying them,” said Herbel.
Herbel tries to work with customers in their individual and unique circumstances. “Because it will also affect their down payment if they’re escowing, they might end up not putting as much down. It might be a different program that we have to do for the same house, just because they might not have all the funds available to go down if the taxes go up. They can afford the payment but now all of a sudden we need more down payment because now we’ve got to re-start up an escrow. It’s going to affect people's escrow's, as the taxes go up.”
Kevin Scheidecker, county assessor, says the real estate market has been extremely strong county wide due to high demand, record low interest rates and a low inventory of properties. Homes are selling quickly and regularly for more than the listing price.
“The increases in property values are unprecedented,” said Scheidecker. “It is most likely not going to happen again next year.”
Scheidecker also points out that the entire state is seeing estimated market value increases on most property types including recreational land, agricultural land, commercial/industrial and residential/seasonal, and that it is important to remember that increasing property values does not mean the taxing jurisdictions are collecting more revenue. The value is used to determine a parcel’s share of the total tax bill that needs to be collected based on the budgeting of those jurisdictions.
In other words, if the 2023 budgets of cities, townships, and the county stay the same or minimally increase for 2023 then taxes paid by property owners will not rise at the same rate as the value. Property taxes are decided based on the budget that needs to be met.
If you are planning to appeal, time is of the essence Scheidecker says.
“This is the time of year to appeal your value and classifications for taxes payable in 2023. Once you receive your tax statement in November, it will be too late to appeal.”
The valuation notice will explain how to appeal and whether your appeal will go before a local Board of Appeal or directly to the assessor’s office. Local Boards of Appeal begin meeting on Apr. 4 and run through Apr. 21.
Questions about value and classification or wishes to appeal, can be directed to the OTC Assessor’s Office at 218-998-8010.