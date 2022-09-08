At the post Labor Day Fergus Falls City Council meeting, members discussed a resolution adopting the city fee schedule for 2023.
Finance director Bill Sonmor explained most of the changes were being proposed to help the city cover its costs.
Fees that were approved at the meeting include:
• Water reconnection fee increase from $40 to $50.
• After hours reconnection fee increases from $75 plus $40 fee to $100 plus $50 fee.
• Addition of a $100 annual food truck permit and $50 for a short term (three day) permit.
• Addition of city council/mayor filing fee $5.
• Fire personnel rate increase from $15 to $20.
• Removal of fire lock box fee, as they are now sold through a third-party vendor.
• GIS services increasing between $2.50 and $5 each.
• Kids Kamp (2-week session) increasing from $175 to $185 per session per child.
• Youth sport sponsorships increasing from $275 to $285.
• Addition of police services for building moves and traffic control.
Sonmor also indicated that some fees could be studied more, the council could adopt some now and more at a future meeting.
Council member Scott Kvamme commented on the police community room rental fee, saying he had heard it was too high.
“At the presentation on Wednesday, (Aug. 31) there was a $100 fee added for the police department room rental. It would be interesting to know how that compares to renting a room at the Bigwood (Event Center) and other spaces and whether it’s in line with that. There was a mention made at that time that, I think it’s the Bicycle Pedestrian Committee that meets there. It was Wayne Hurley that mentioned that they would have to look for a different space because that cost was going to be too high for them,” said Kvamme.
A few items were completely removed prior to approval by the council which included a proposed special event street closure fee of $250, which would have been for non-city events. A couple of the proposed fee increases included that of a police community room rental fee $100 per event and the standard rental registration fees proposed increase of $5 each, both were omitted until city staff could further study those items prior to their adoption.
An amended item was the addition of a $100 annual food truck permit and $50 for a short term (three day) permit, the city will not charge the $15 utility hook up charge fee as previously proposed. There will also be additional study of the fees being charged for the community arena.
A motion was approved directing staff to put a proposed roadway from Highway 210 and 29 to County Highway 1 and the Water Plant Road on the city’s capital improvement plan.
“I just wanted to reiterate what we discussed earlier, that I would like to see city staff focus on the city roads as opposed to roads on projects like this. I’m happy for it to go on the capital improvement plan as a line item, but I think we have sufficient roads in Fergus Falls that need attention without the time and energy and dollars spent on this project at this point in time,” stated member Anthony Hicks.
Mayor Ben Schierer reiterated member Hicks’s remarks asking for a motion that the proposed project would be added to the city’s capital improvement plan but that staff would spend no time or dollars and very minimal resources to put it in the plan.
Other items in the meeting included a resolution that approved a road project from Broadway Avenue to Fir to Lincoln Avenues with a street resurfacing project and accepting Interstate Engineering’s professional services agreement for final design and construction administration in the amount of $100,000.