FEES

Bill Sonmor, Fergus Falls finance director, details fee increases at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Fergus Falls City Council.

 submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

At the post Labor Day Fergus Falls City Council meeting, members discussed a resolution adopting the city fee schedule for 2023.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?