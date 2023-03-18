It’s a case that keeps getting bigger, with ten more defendants now being charged by U.S. Attorney office for the Minnesota District in the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme that keeps widening.
In a press conference on Mar. 13, U.S. Attorney Andy Luger announced 10 additional indictments in the scheme. One of the defendants is Kawsar Jama, 41, of Eagan, who, between September 2020 through February 2022, fraudulently claimed to serve an estimated 1.46 million meals to needy children at sites in Pelican Rapids, Burnsville and Minneapolis. Jama is alleged to have submitted $3.7 million in fraudulent claims for Federal Child Nutrition Program funds, some of which she spent on living expenses, real estate and luxury vehicles.
In the Pelican Rapids case, Luger said that Jama claimed to be serving 2,560 meals per day at a site in Pelican Rapids, which has a total population of 2,500, and received $3.7 million from the federal meal programs.
Luger alleges that Jama forged a phony lease agreement and submitted it with her application to make it look like she was serving at a place in Pelican Rapids as well as claiming that the site would be serving everyone living in Pelican Rapids, every day, whether they were children or not without respect to any income or age guidelines.
Luger also stated that Jama also forged phony invoices in an effort to make it appear as if she was buying food, but there was no food, no children and no actual location in the city limits of Pelican Rapids.
Jama also even went as far as making up fake names of people and children that she had supposedly been serving at the fictitious food site location.
Senator Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) released the following statement:
“To learn that someone would take advantage of our community for their own financial gain is appalling. The people of Pelican Rapids are honest and hardworking, come from many backgrounds, and genuinely want to help one another. A simple internet search from the Minnesota Department of Education could have raised flags that it’s impossible for a town of about 2,500 to claim to serve 2,560 daily meals to children. It’s extremely disappointing that government agencies let this massive fraud slip through. I am calling for additional hearings in the Minnesota Senate so every senator can learn what happened and how we can make sure this doesn’t happen again.”
Luger did not provide an additional dollar amount on the new indictments but indicated it was now more than $250 million from 60 individuals. He also suggested there could be more indictments in the future.
The following defendants are named in the four indictments:
- Kawsar Jama, 41, of Eagan, was the principal of Gedo Community Services and Ahlan Childcare Center, Inc., both of which Jama enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future and Sponsor A.
- Abdikadir Kadiye, 51, of Minneapolis, was the president of Hobyo Health Care Foundation, which he enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Sponsor A. As alleged, throughout 2021, Kadiye falsely claimed to have served at least 445,000 meals to needy children at his sites in Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, and Minneapolis.
- Abdulkadir Awale, 50, of Bloomington, was the principal of Karmel Coffee, LLC and Sambusa King, Inc., and the CEO of Nawal Restaurant.
- Khadra Abdi, 41, of Minneapolis, was the principal of Shafi’I Tutoring & Homework Help Center, which she enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.
- Ayan Farah Abukar, 41, of Savage, was the founder and executive director of Action for East African People, a non-profit which she enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future and Sponsor A.
- Sade Osman Hashi, 45, of Minneapolis, was the principal of Great Lakes Inc. and Safari Express, entities which he enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future and Sponsor A.
- Sharon Denise Ross, 52, of Big Lake, was the executive director of House of Refuge Twin Cities, a non-profit which she enrolled in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future and Sponsor A.
- Mohamed Ali Hussein, 53, and Lul Bashir Ali, 57, both of Faribault, enrolled their entities Somali American Faribault Education (SAFE) and Lido Restaurant in the Federal Child Nutrition Program under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.
- Mulata Yusuf Ali, 38, of Minneapolis, is charged with theft of government funds involving the Federal Child Nutrition Program from December 2020 through January 2022.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys for the District of Minnesota Matthew S. Ebert, Harry M. Jacobs, Chelsea A. Walcker, and Joseph H. Thompson are prosecuting the cases. Assistant U.S. Attorney Craig Baune is handling the seizure and forfeiture of assets.