Jordan Rasmusson announced that he has received the endorsement of state Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen in his campaign for Minnesota House District 8A. This is the second major endorsement for Rasmusson, who in February earned the support of state Rep. Bud Nornes, the retiring incumbent for the district.
“Jordan Rasmusson is the most qualified candidate to be the next Minnesota representative for House District 8A and Otter Tail County at the state Capitol,” said Ingebrigtsen, who represents most of the county in the Minnesota Senate. “Jordan has wide-ranging experiences in business, agriculture, and health care that will immediately be helpful in the state Legislature. His deep connections to Otter Tail County will ensure that policies debated in St. Paul work for our communities and align with our values. I look forward to the opportunity to work with him.”
Rasmusson is seeking the Republican endorsement to succeed Nornes in the Minnesota House of Representatives. House District 8A includes the communities of Fergus Falls, Perham, Pelican Rapids, Battle Lake, Underwood, Vergas, Dalton, Rothsay, Dent, Elizabeth, Erhard, and 33 surrounding townships.
“I am grateful to Sen. Ingebrigtsen for supporting our campaign for the Minnesota House,” stated Rasmusson. “His service and leadership in the state Capitol over the past 14 years have ensured safe communities, strong economies, and enjoyable natural resources for our county. I will work closely with him in the state legislature on these and other issues important to Otter Tail County.”
For more information, see www.jordanrasmusson.com, and follow the campaign on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
