Minnesota Senate District 8 and Minnesota Legislative District 8A went red this election with the successful reelection of Sen. Bill Ingebrigtsen and a win for newcomer Jordan Rasmusson.
Minnesota State Senate District 8
Ingebrigtsen (R) will be returning to the Capitol next year after winning his reelection race for Minnesota Senate in District 8, which covers portions of Douglas and Otter Tail counties. Ingebrigtsen has been representing District 8 for 13 years. He won this year with 67.2% (30,996) of the vote with 102 of 106 precincts reporting, compared to 66.3% (29,302) in 2016.
Ingebrigtsen could not be reached for a comment on election results.
Ingebrigtsen, former Douglas County sheriff, received endorsements from organizations like the NRA, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce and Police Officer’s Alliance of Minnesota.
This is the first year that Anderson, rural program director at Springboard for the Arts in Fergus Falls, is running for office. She received 32.65% (15,059) of the vote with 102 of 106 precincts reporting, having been endorsed by organizations like Education Minnesota, Outfront Minnesota Action and Stonewall DFL.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know more people in this district, and I will continue to advocate for this region in every way I’m able to,” said Anderson. “I’m proud to have given voters a choice on the ballot this year in this critical election and grateful for the people who showed their support in so many ways. As with any campaign, the dialogue about the issues should not end with an election — there is much we need to continue working together to make sure Minnesota is a place where everyone can thrive.”
Minnesota House of Representatives District 8A
Rasmusson (R) has won his race for state representative in House District 8A with 65.95% (15,971) of the votes. District 8A includes Fergus Falls, Pelican Rapids, Vergas, Underwood, Perham, Battle Lake and Dalton.
Rasmusson, a former business consultant and financial analyst, was endorsed by incumbent representative Bud Nornes in February this year when Nornes announced he would not be running for reelection. Rasmusson also prides himself on being a sixth-generation resident of Otter Tail county.
In addition to Nornes, Rasmusson received endorsements from organizations like the NRA, Minnesota Farm Bureau, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Care Providers of Minnesota and Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
“I want to thank Bud Nornes for his years of service to Otter Tail County. I have very big shoes to fill at the state Legislature,” Rasmusson said. “I also want to thank my opponent, Brittney Johnson. She ran a spirited campaign focused on the issues. She and her supporters should be proud of their efforts.
“And, of course, I want to thank the voters for placing their trust in me as their representative in St. Paul. We have a lot of work to do: balancing the budget, getting the economy moving again, defeating COVID, and restoring common sense to political decision-making. I look forward to taking our Otter Tail County values to the state Capitol.”
This was Johnson’s second year running for state representative. Johnson, a farmer and feed mill worker, received 33.91% (8,212) of the vote this year, compared to 40.2% (7,625) in 2018. She saw endorsements from Education Minnesota, Sierra Club and Stonewall DFL.
“I am so proud of the work we did in our community this year. Early results show that the DFL has maintained a dominant lead in Minnesota. We look forward to making sure all votes in this election are counted,” said Johnson.
