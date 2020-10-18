An inmate at the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls was pronounced dead after a routine check by jail staff found the individual unresponsive.
According to the report, on Friday, Oct. 16 at 11:34 p.m., the Otter Tail County Jail advised dispatch of a medical emergency in the jail and requested an ambulance. During routine checks, a correctional officer found an inmate unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately started performing live-saving measures and were assisted by officers from the Fergu Falls Police Department and Ringdahl Ambulance service, until the inmate was pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m.
In the post-mortem examination by the Otter Tail County coroner, the inmate, Derek John Sweere, 41, of Perham, death was ruled a suicide. Sweere was the sole occupant of the cell and the incident had occurred after the facility was secured for the evening. Sweere had been incarcerated at the jail since March 30 on a murder charge.
The Fergus Falls Police Department investigated the incident and the Minnesota Department of Corrections was notified regarding the inmate's death.
