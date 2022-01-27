The state of Minnesota has officially proclaimed Jan. 24-30 as “Paraprofessional Recognition Week.”
Paraprofessionals play a key role in making sure every student receives the quality instruction that they need. Sometimes called instructional aides or teacher assistants, paraprofessionals support the learning environment in an assortment of ways in order to ensure classrooms are inclusive, healthy and beneficial for every student. They are vital staff members, needed for thriving schools and classrooms.
Paraprofessionals provide instructional support, language support and behavioral support, as well as lead student activities — a few among many of the other facets and tasks included in the job description. This includes working with students in special education classrooms as well as with students in general education classrooms.
The state of Minnesota has more than 20,000 paraprofessionals working in schools across the state in order to provide vital educational services.
Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed that Jan 24-30 would be known as Paraprofessional Recognition Week, noting in his proclamation that “the support and services provided by paraprofessionals are integral to student achievement, resulting in more effective Minnesota schools.”
At the Jan. 24 Fergus Falls Public School District School Board meeting, Superintendent Jeff Drake and the board recognized the week and publicly thanked paraprofessionals for the important work that they do for students at the Fergus Falls Public Schools.
“This is a very special week for us,” said Drake. “Paraprofessionals have an extremely important role in supporting our students. Oftentimes, because they are working with kids on a one to one or small group basis, those students know those paraprofessionals extremely well and there’s a huge bond that takes place between our staff and those students … and the support they receive is really integral to the success they have. So, on behalf of the district, my appreciation to all of our paraprofessionals for the work they do on behalf of our students.”
