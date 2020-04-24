An omnibus hearing for Derek John Sweere, a 30-year-old Perham man charged with second-degree murder, will be conducted Monday at 9 a.m. at the Otter Tail County Courthouse.
Sweere will appear before Judge Barbara Hanson on an interactive video feed. He had been in the Otter Tail County Jail in Fergus Falls since March 31.
According to court records, Sweere killed his roommate, Brandon Snyder, during a fight at their 640 First Avenue residence in Perham on the night of March 30.
Sweere slugged and stabbed Snyder before shooting him 16 times with two different rifles.
Sweere called the Perham Police Department at approximately 10:05 p.m. and reported he had killed Snyder in self-defense.
Sweere admitted to using alcohol that evening but denied being intoxicated. He also denied using any drugs, including prescription drugs. He also said he had been prescribed medication but had about three months before.
The maximum penalty in a second-degree murder charge is imprisonment for not more than 40 years.
Sweere is also charged with the possession of ammunition and a firearm. The felony charge calls for imprisonment not to exceed a period of 15 years or a $30,000 fine or both.
Sweere has retained independent counsel for his defense.
