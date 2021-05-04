On Monday, May 3, the Minnesota Department of Transportation began a districtwide project to improve lighting at 14 intersections across west-central Minnesota:
• Interstate 94 at 20th Street near Moorhead.
• Highway 10 at East Shore Drive near Detroit Lakes.
• Highway 10 at County Road 10 near Frazee.
• Highway 12 at Highway 119/County Road 5 north of Appleton.
• Highway 27 at Highway 114 west of Alexandria.
• Highway 27 at Highway 55 near Hoffman.
• Highway 29 at Highway 210 (east of Henning, south of Deer Creek).
• Highway 34 at Highway 32/County Road 35 (between Dunvilla and Barnesville).
• Highway 34 at County Road 26/County Road 47 near Osage.
• Highway 55 at Highway 114 near Lowry.
• Highway 75 at Highway 28 near Graceville.
• Highway 75 at Highway 7 near Ortonville.
• Highway 78 at Highway 108 in Ottertail.
• Highway 78 at Highway 108 south of Perham.
Most of the work will take place along the shoulder of the highways, but motorists should be prepared for traffic changes in the areas where crews are working, including potential short-term lane shifts or lane closures.
The intersection lighting project is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP). Good lighting has been shown to significantly reduce the proportions of nighttime crashes. The intersections selected were identified in MnDOT District 4’s safety plan, and demonstrated a need based on crash history and crash severity.
Strata Corporation, based out of Grand Forks, was awarded the project with a bid of $339,000. The overall project is expected to be completed in June.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation urges motorists to slow down in work zones and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
