Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Intrinsic Designs, a graphic design business, has opened in Fergus Falls. Owner Anna Horning started the company as a way to create professional visual elements and ultimately drive results using logo branding, promotional materials, social media design and product packaging.
Horning said, “As a creative individual, it is incredibly rewarding to channel my enthusiasm for design into a venture that allows me to bring ideas to life for businesses and individuals. Not only has this new venture been an amazing professional and personal challenge, but also a very exciting learning and growing experience,” she continued, “GFF has been a wonderful asset with countless tools and advice along the way. Building visuals that communicate is my passion and I look forward to working with organizations to show their unique identities and to create design solutions that help them stand out in today’s competitive landscape.”
Horning has been working with GFF through their Entrepreneur Initiative to receive free and confidential one-on-one consulting for start-ups. The program provides in-person, virtual or hybrid coaching options for start-ups and technical assistance to existing business owners. To learn more, please visit greaterfergusfalls.com/entrepreneurs.
GFF’s Patricia Wahl said, “With over 77% of businesses using social media to reach their customers, having graphic design expertise like Anna’s is crucial to help new and existing businesses grow their customer base by assisting them with social media branding and brand design”.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone