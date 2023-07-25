A Horning

Intrinsic Designs owner Anna Horning.

 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is privileged to announce that Intrinsic Designs, a graphic design business, has opened in Fergus Falls. Owner Anna Horning started the company as a way to create professional visual elements and ultimately drive results using logo branding, promotional materials, social media design and product packaging.



