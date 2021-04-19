Amy Suiter Clarke was born and raised primarily in Fergus Falls, where she resided until attending college in St. Paul then continued on to London to focus on writing, which is where she met her husband from Australia, where they now call home.
Suiter Clarke began writing as a child while living in Fergus Falls. Her short stories expanded into longer pieces, but not long enough to be considered novels. While in high school, she was fortunate to meet Minnesota author Lois Walfrid Johnson. The experience “convinced me that being an author was possible for a girl from Minnesota,” explained Suiter Clarke.
This month, Suiter Clarke’s first published book, “Girl, 11” is
available for purchase in the United States. The novel is her third to be completed, but the first to be published. The title, set in Minnesota, follows a podcaster obsessed with solving the cold case of the Countdown Killer, a notorious serial killer whose newest victim is one year younger than the previous. As her podcasts air, new victims emerge, leaving the podcaster wondering if she prompted the killer to return after 20 years of dormancy.
“Girl, 11” is a story that has been in progress since 2015, after other manuscripts were agented, but never published. With an underdeveloped first draft, Suiter Clarke set it aside to turn her attention to another manuscript, but she knew there was something special about her concept. She returned her attention to “Girl, 11” after completing a manuscript about capital punishment, a title that has not been published at this time.
“I think it took me about two years to go through multiple drafts (of “Girl, 11”) until I had something worth sending to my agent,” Suiter Clarke shared.
A few months later, her agent provided a tough, but extremely helpful editorial letter that spawned the rewriting of the tale. Once complete and with a few rounds of edits complete, “Girl, 11” was sent to editors. Suiter Clarke was lucky enough to receive multiple offers for her book, signing an agreement with Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in September 2019, just a few weeks after submitting it for consideration.
“I’m so thrilled it’s my debut novel, even though going through that process of trying and failing for so many years was tough at the time. I’m glad I kept going,” stated Suiter Clarke.
Suiter Clarke’s second published novel is already in the works and is also set in Minnesota. It is tentatively titled “Noble Wife” and is an investigative blogger. The second title is set to release around this time next year.
“In the meantime, I’m excited about launching “Girl, 11,” exclaimed Suiter Clarke, who is looking forward to releasing the title in Australia, the United Kingdom, and in other parts of the world throughout the remainder of the year.
More about Suiter Clarke and “Girl, 11,” including purchase information, is available online at asuiterclarke.com/girl-11.
