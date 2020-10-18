Otter Tail County corrections staff located an unresponsive male in his cell while performing well-being checks.
Medical efforts were performed but were unsuccessful and the inmate was pronounced deceased. The Fergus Falls Police Department is investigating the incident. The inmate was housed in a single occupancy cell.
