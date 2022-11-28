At its November meeting, the deacons and elders of Federated Church approved the donation of $20,000 in Heritage Grants to local organizations whose work increases the well being of the local community.
“There is so much important work being done to improve lives here,” said Dr. Rev. Douglas Dent of Federated Church.
The Heritage Grant recipients for 2022 include A Place 2 Belong, BIO Girls, Clearwater Forest camp, Habitat for Humanity, J.A.I.L., Inc., Matthew House, Mill Street Chapel project and Welcome House. Heritage Grants are given annually from the Federated Church endowment fund.
Chaplin Peter Konrad, of J.A.I.L., Inc., noted how important the support of the grants were to the work they perform throughout the community legal system: “We do worship services for all the units in local jail – the male and female units, along with those in the work release programs. It’s a much needed ministry in this community, as the ripple effect of incarceration on the whole community can be quite profound.”
“Our policy allows us to award four percent of the unrestricted endowment. This year the requests for funding were almost double the funds we had available for distribution,” added Dent. “Since all applications met our giving criteria, all received at least a portion of their request.” An endowment committee of the church reviewed the applications and made the recommendation to the deacons and elders board.
Members of Federated Church began the endowment fund in 2017 and have awarded $60,000 to local and national groups. Heritage Grants support the victims of natural disasters, seek relief from poverty, neglect, abuse, homelessness, illness, malnutrition, exploitation, and crime; promote education, especially Christian education; and aid ecumenical projects.
“We believe in being a good neighbor. Members of the congregation are involved in all aspects and all areas of the Fergus Falls and surrounding communities, helping to build strong, healthy neighborhoods,” said Dent. Heritage Grants are used to advance the presence and mission of the church in the lives of people locally, nationally, and globally.
Federated Church is a joint ministry of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and the United Church of Christ.
