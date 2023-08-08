Fergus Falls City Council members met on Aug. 7 for a work session to discuss a proposed ordinance that would regulate how cannabis will be consumed in public, how business registration would work and how apartment complexes might regulate consumption of cannabis on their properties.
Chief of Public Safety Kile Bergren gave a broad overview of where Fergus Falls is at in terms of regulating recreational marijuana and edible hemp derived THC products.
“We currently have a moratorium in place on the sale (of marijuana) and really other than Red Lake Reservation (because they’re not under state control) has opened a dispensary. For the most part nowhere in the state is selling marijuana until the state can get their cannabis board up and running," said Bergren.
Bergren said at this point there would be no effect on the current edible ordinance in place.
“The law doesn’t affect the hemp derived THC edibles. I think when Klara (Beck) talks about the zoning portion, I think the one thing the law did provide is some better definitions. Is making a baked good considered manufacturing versus the process of extracting oil from the plant, is that manufacturing? I think the one thing this new law does provide for some better definitions,” said Bergren.
Bergren then discussed the recreational proposed public use ordinance and made recommendations on how the council could proceed.
“There are some improvements and there are definitely some things I think the legislature could have done a better job on. When you look at the state laws, when we viewed it, it looks like public use is currently prohibited under the state law. It talks about possession, transportation and talks about limitations and private property. I think part of the issue for the ordinance is to clarify that public use is forbidden and also it provides for a sanction and the state legislature said that the highest sanction you go for with that is going to be a petty misdemeanor. So it would be the equivalent of a parking ticket,” said Bergren.
Bergren emphasized that the bottom line is that public use will be prohibited: “The model ordinance follows the state statute very clearly. So basically it’s unlawful to use marijuana in public. It also defines what a private place (would be), like a private residence, the yard. It also defines what the public property is and private establishments. Anything other than those three defined items would be considered public."
“We did look at a couple of other ordinances being proposed, the county ordinance. In there they go through and try to define every single public space and I think it just kind of lends itself to a lack of clarity because there’s going to be some issues that arise where it would not be clearly defined as this space so is this public or private,” said Bergren.
He continued: “Also in the model ordinance, anything that is covered by the indoor air quality act (would also apply), so basically a place that is currently prohibited from smoking cigarettes indoors would also include cannabis smoking."
Council member Brent Thompson relayed how he knew a few people that owned apartment complexes and wondered if they could ban this on their property.
“I believe under the state law they can. If you provide a place for smoking within your private property that would be a space where cannabis could be smoked, however I do think there are some provisions in state law that you would have to follow your lease, whatever the lease allows or doesn’t allow,” stated Bergren.
Thompson also inquired about how employers would handle this.
“An employer would be considered a private space that could either allow or not allow. It’s their property. They can come up with their own sets of rules,” answered Bergren.
Also brought up were special events and how that should be handled. Bergren said the city could come up with a permitting system and special events process to determine. Bergren said it might be similar to alcohol being served in public parks where licenses and insurance must be in place to be able to allow a vendor or event to allow consumption of cannabis during a particular event. In addition, spaces like city parks in general or even the golf course would have to come up with their own regulations.
Community Development Manager Klara Beck then talked about zoning. Beck stated that with the new law, cities do have some say where sales and manufacturing could occur. From the previous ordinances regarding edible THC, Beck said manufacturing for the most part would take place in business or industrial zones.
“This new conversation would build off what the planning commission has already done, but would incorporate more of the new rules. As Kile (Bergren), they dig a lot into the definitions of what manufacturing is and the different kinds of manufacturing that is not something our current ordinance handles, so it will be nice to have some of that broader definition brought into the language,” said Beck.
Beck said they are also taking feedback from the previous directions of the city council by addressing shared kitchens. She also said they will be working with the city on things they can regulate based on what the rules say from a conditional use permit (CUP) perspective.
Beck said a three member panel of the planning commission will start talking about the topic later this month and make recommendations following that.
Local THC edible business owner Emily McCune said her reaction to the work session was positive.
“I didn’t find anything unreasonable about the council work session. I found it to be diplomatic, necessary, organized and important. So there are a clear cut set of expectations, rules and codes on a local level, so long as they are reasonable. I am glad that this will have to go through the due process of the legal proceedings like being publicly posted, having a public hearing so that we can share our input. I left with a couple of clarifications and questions that I will hold off on until we have that public meeting. It’s the whole conversation of private versus public,” said McCune.
The council did pass a motion later in the regular meeting directing the city attorney to draft an ordinance with the first reading taking place at the next meeting, then the second reading at the following meeting. City Administrator Andrew Bremseth said that through that process there would be ample time for public input and an opportunity for any comments.