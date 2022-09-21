Due to nationwide and statewide reports of multiple fake active shooter reports, Fergus Falls Public Schools have been working with Fergus Falls police after receiving information of these swatting incidents.
Fergus Falls Schools Superintendent Jeff Drake sent a letter to parents and guardians of students on Sept. 21, detailing the the reason for increased law enforcement presence at their campuses.
“This afternoon, the school district received communication from the Fergus Falls Police Department regarding multiple incidents of hoax (fake) active shooter reports across Minnesota and the United States. Many school districts in Minnesota were referenced in these calls and Fergus Falls was no exception," said Drake.
Drake continued, “Although there is no evidence to indicate that the call was anything other than a hoax, out of an abundance of caution, additional officers were dispatched to our schools for the remainder of the day. Multiple law enforcement agencies are actively working to track down the source of these calls. The Fergus Falls Public School District and local law enforcement work very closely together to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff.”
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) also posted a message on their website stating that they were aware of the hoax incidents as well.
“We are aware of multiple swatting incidents involving active shooter events or mass casualties at schools across Minnesota. Local law enforcement are responding. No incidents have turned out to be real. Our Minnesota Fusion Center is tracking these reports and keeping local law enforcement apprised of the situation. States across the U.S. have experienced similar mass swatting attempts,” stated the release.
The BCA further said that swatting involves making a prank call to law enforcement services in an attempt to bring a large law enforcement response to a particular address.
