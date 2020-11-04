Like other races in the 2020 General Election the one for the Otter Tail County District 1 County Commissioner job took some time to straighten out.
Official election results posted Wednesday morning show Dan Bucholz, a retired Perham dairy farmer claiming a 4,215-3,137 victory over Betsy Roder, his opponent from New York Mills.
That was not the case Tuesday night when Otter Tail County Auditor Wayne Stein contacted The Daily Journal and provided numbers that gave Roder a 1,002-837 edge in the voting. Stein pointed out at the time that the results were “by no means complete.”
Frustrated by the fact that election results were not being readily posted on the state website, Daily Journal staff had reached out to Stein at approximately 10:30 p.m. for local results. Stein provided the Journal with the results he had in Otter Tail’s three commissioner races. These numbers were promptly put online for Daily Journal readers.
Stein said the last report from the precincts came at about 11:30 p.m.
“Most of that particular commissioner district would have been in the last report because that is on the east side (of Otter Tail County) and the majority of those precincts return to Ottertail City,” Stein said.
The Daily Journal staff looked at election results on the Secretary of State website before sending pages of the Nov. 4 edition to the printing plant in Detroit Lakes. It indicated that Roder had won in District 1.
“We were having some issues with the Secretary of State site,” Stein said Wednesday morning. “They were showing things were 100 percent complete when they were not 100 percent complete.”
Stein feels part of the problem connected with getting results off the Secretary of State website had to do with the fact his department had not been sending results to St. Paul.
“We were collecting our internal sticks with our absentee (ballots) that we had counted and then we were getting 10 or 15 precincts coming in and so we hadn’t sent anything. That was why there wasn’t anything to begin with but when we did send we discovered there was a problem. It was showing that we were 100 percent done with numbers and that was not correct,” Stein said.
A series of events then took place that changed the vote count of the District 1 election completely.
“I don’t know why this happened but when we sent our first set of results to the secretary of state the person who was doing that grabbed the wrong file and actually one of our test files,” Stein said. “The test file would have been 100 percent complete and so it indicated that it was 100 percent complete.”
The error
“As we started sending our files it would replace the information with the correct information but it would still have some incorrect information until we were actually 100 percent complete,” Stein said. “It was information that we pushed to them. We thought we were sending them the right file but instead we had actually grabbed a test file which created a problem with numbers on that report appearing to be 100 percent complete when in fact they were not.”
Stein explained that while votes are counted electronically they are not transmitted over an open line.
“We collect the sticks in Otter Tail City and in Fergus Falls,” Stein said. “The ones that are collected in Fergus Falls come out of the case right away and they are read and those are the ones that get on the report first. The precincts that tell us they want to deliver to Otter Tail City to save them some driving time for themselves we just collect their sticks. When they are all done they have a secured bag of sticks that haven’t been read into our system. So then it is the half-hour, 45-minute drive back from Otter Tail City and then we get them all at one time and we read them all at one time.”
Stein was not immediately aware that there was a problem with the information Otter Tail County was pushing to the Secretary of State site.
“I became aware of that when we started getting phone calls and actually some of the calls were coming from candidates saying the numbers looked pretty weird and they were right.”
Stein worked the problem out with the help of I.T. (Information Technology) people and others in the Secretary of State office who identified the test file miscue.”
Stein apologized for the error Wednesday morning but added that anyone possessing his summary report and going to the Secretary of State website would find all the numbers to now be in alignment.
