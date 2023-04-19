OTC DISTRACTED

OTC Safe Communities Coalition says inattention related serious injuries in the county totaled 16, causing an economic impact of inattention related serious injuries to be approximately $1,510,400.

 Submitted

Statewide, distracted driving contributed to 9% of crashes and in 2022, preliminary figures show distracted driving contributed to 126 injuries and 22 deaths.



