Statewide, distracted driving contributed to 9% of crashes and in 2022, preliminary figures show distracted driving contributed to 126 injuries and 22 deaths.
It’s still a real problem and that’s why the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and Safe Communities Coalition announced that they have joined the “One Text or Call Could Wreck It All” campaign to stop distracted driving. Both organizations have pledged their support to help spread the message that distracted drivers are not only a danger to themselves, but everyone else on the road.
In Otter Tail the statistics speak for themselves.
From 2017–2021 there were a total of 32 deaths related to crashes in the county, of those 32, two were directly linked to inattentive or distracted driving. Fatalities resulting from inattentive-related crashes cost OTC approximately $3,363,000. Also, inattention related serious injuries in OTC totaled 16, causing an economic impact of inattention related serious injuries to be approximately $1,510,400.
Sgt. Allen Mekash, with the OTC sheriff's office, said the problem is very significant.
“We all know that talking on our cell phones while driving is distracting, but that doesn’t stop most people from continuing to do it. This effort is intended to educate our community about the dangers of cell phone use and other distractions while driving. We hope that once people see the statistics and realize the danger involved, they will change their driving habits to help protect themselves, their families, and others on the road,” stated Mekash.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), nearly 32,483 people died in distraction-affected crashes over the ten-year period from 2011 to 2020. NHTSA also states that in 2020 alone, there were 587 non-occupants (pedestrians, cyclists and others) killed in crashes involving a distracted driver.
The Safe Communities Coalition says one in three teens who text say they have done so while driving and say that research has found that dialing a phone number while driving increases a teen's risk of crashing by six times, and texting while driving increases the risk by 23 times.
They also state that Millennials and Gen Z are the most distracted drivers, often using their cell phones to talk, text and scroll through social media while behind the wheel. While anything that takes your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, or mind off the task of driving is a hazard, there is heightened concern about the risks of texting while driving because it combines all three types of distraction – visual, manual and cognitive.
Mekash said this time around they are especially trying to target teens driving distracted.
“Every driver in Otter Tail County has a role in this effort, however, we especially want to reach out to parents with teen drivers because we know that statistically, the under-20 age group had the highest proportion of distracted drivers involved in fatal crashes,” added Mekash.
Mekash also says that local law enforcement will be out patrolling roadways in the county this month with extra distracted driving enforcement.
For more information about distracted driving, please visit www.distraction.gov and follow Otter Tail County Safe Communities Coalition on Facebook.