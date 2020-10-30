Different options

Casey and Jet Grunewald of Rothsay are putting a stand at the end of their driveway for no-contact trick-or-treating. Other parents are also modifying their children’s trick-or-treat experience this year.

 Heather Kantrud

Due to the current restrictions in place throughout Minnesota, residents have been curious about how Halloween will happen this year. Will there still be trick-or-treating or will the masses of sugar-ready children stay tucked away at home and will Halloween be canceled for the year? Area residents chimed in answering the question on everyone’s minds: 

What are your children doing for Halloween this year?

 

Casey and Jet Grunewald, Rothsay

“We will be putting a little stand at the end of the driveway for a no-contact trick or treat for local kids. Our kids will be in their costumes and weather permitting, and they will be outside so they can see other kids in their costumes.”

 

Amanda Young, Fergus Falls

“Depending on the weather, I’ll either be doing trick-or-treating if it’s nice or doing church trunk-or-treating inside if it’s too cold. My kids will be enjoying the holiday, but we will be safe and either safe distancing or wearing masks if it’s crowded.”

 

Jenny Skjeret, Fergus Falls

“Trick-or-treating with their friends.”

 

Crystal Lemmer, Fergus Falls

“Hopefully dressing up and going out trick-or-treating.”

 

Brent Hieronimus,

Fergus Falls

“Traditional trick-or-treating. The only concerns I have are up-to-no-good people and bad candy.”

 

A few families shared that they are currently in quarantine and will not be celebrating outside of their homes this year. 

