Something smells around here, and it’s coming from water taps all over the city. No, you’re not imagining things. Fergus Falls Public Works Director Len Taylor said they are aware of the problem and are working on it.
Taylor says it's throughout the system right now and the cause is an algae bloom on the reservoir at Wright Lake where the city draws its water from.
The main causes of the significant bloom this year are the heat, and the ongoing drought conditions which are contributing to a tremendous growth of algae that the public works department has not seen in the past. They are working to reduce the smell and taste in the water.
Taylor says there’s not a whole lot they can do right now. He says they are doing the typical treatments they would do with taste and odor while ramping those up a bit. Public works is also adding carbon powder and apparently that helps take away some of the taste and odor.
“There’s a fine line and we can only add so much, and if we go beyond a certain point, it gets over the parameters that the Minnesota Department of Health has for us for water clarity. It’s a fine line, however, the water is 100% safe to drink though,” Taylor added.
Taylor emphasized that it is an annual issue they deal with, just not to this extent.
“We’ve gotten ahead of the annual blooms and been able to take care of the taste and odor (on a preventative basis in the past). The last two years we’ve been able to do it a little quicker. But it is such a large bloom this year, and just prolonged because of the heat.”
Taylor also said it is one of the prices that the city pays for taking the city’s water supply out of a lake or river for drinking water. The plants that are down at the bottom of the lake usually don’t see much sunlight, the photosynthesis is just enabling the plants to overproduce and keep blooming.
Fergus Falls is also in consultation with other area plants and different means of treatment. The biggest one the city is checking with right now is Fargo. Their water originates from the Red River, so Taylor said they are in a very similar scenario, and the city is studying what they are doing to mitigate the problem and try similar things here.
“What that’s called when you pull water out of a lake or a river is called surface water. So we’re in contact with other surface water treatment plants in the area to see what they are doing,” Taylor said.
There are some things that homeowners can do themselves. The first would be to get a water filter like a Britta brand filter, or the type of filter that you can run the tap water into, which should filter out some of the smell and taste. Another alternative is something called reverse osmosis systems. Taylor said they are expensive but they will also reduce the smell and taste.
As far as a timeline on how long it will be until the problem goes away, Taylor said, “ We need rain and cooler temperatures for the algae to die off, once that happens we should be in good shape again, and one factor in this whole equation is being able to hold the water going through the plant at a slower rate to hold it in the plant longer so it has more contact time with the carbon powder. “
Since the water restrictions went into place in July, Taylor said water use has gone down considerably, and helped the situation. The city’s water-use rate has been reduced by 400,000 to a half million gallons per day. By slowing production down and keeping the water in contact longer while being able to make adjustments, what the city learns from Fargo and other cities, may allow it to resolve the problem faster than nature could.
