It’s really dry and hot. With temperatures the last few days close to the 90’s it will only get drier.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor is Otter Tail County is listed as abnormally dry. It’s not just OTC either, as the drought monitor estimates that up to two million people in Minnesota are being affected by the dry conditions.
Some of the impacts of the recent classification include an increase in fire danger, declining of lake and river levels, rising water temperatures along with low soil moisture and as many can observe driving on the rural roads of the county, pasture and row crops are stressed.
The one benefit the drought monitor lists is the conditions are optimal for construction projects. So it could be a benefit to the many municipal and private construction that is ongoing.
Also in play is smoke from northern wildfires that is ongoing. For Jun. 22, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for ozone pollution.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the orange or unhealthy for sensitive groups category for north central Minnesota. The weather service predicts ground-level ozone is expected to be high during the afternoon hours across north central Minnesota. The alert area includes Detroit Lakes and the tribal nation of Leech Lake.
According to their website where the map can be viewed or downloaded, “The drought monitor has been a team effort since its inception in 1999, produced jointly by the NDMC at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.”
