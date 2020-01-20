On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, M State Fergus Falls hosted a program that looked at what people and businesses in Otter Tail County can do to foster inclusivity and promote opportunities for everybody to flourish and thrive. The event, called the Rural Racial Equity Summit, included keynote speakers Attorney General Keith Ellison, North Dakota State Rep. Ruth Buffalo and Kasim Abdur Razzaq, CEO of Abdur Razzaq Counseling & Social Architecture.
The summit was organized by Victoria McWane-Creek, who is the director of housing and residential life at M State, the chair of the Human Rights Commission in Fergus Falls and is treasurer of the board of Mahube-Otwa Community Action. “We’ve been doing some work all along, and this is an opportunity for us to really celebrate and acknowledge that we’ve done some things in Fergus Falls and that we’re going to start shifting toward, we’ve done this internal, individual work, and now we need to start look externally at our systems and our places of employment and worship, places where we’re not seeing the outcomes that we want to see,” she says. She says getting people to talk is a great way for everyone to hear different perspectives and come together to create a shared vision for what they want the future to look like. “We want people to feel connected with the community that is doing the work, there’s energy for it, and then we also want to give folks some practical things that they can do,” she says.
Ellison spoke about the dangers of thinking along racialized lines. “I’m telling you that Martin Luther King’s message is not just to help African Americans subject to segregation in the Deep South get free, it’s actually for the United States of America to free itself of this racialized mentality so that we can all live fuller, longer lives,” he said. “I’m telling you that this racialized thinking is literally killing us.” He gave three examples of public policy, developed along racial lines, that led to increased deaths, including rejection of the Affordable Care Act, resistance to gun control and slashing of state budgets. He said it’s common for people to say that these things happen in one place and not another (officer-involved shootings, the Beltrami County vote to bar refugees from settling there), but, “We all have plenty of work to do.”
Rep. Buffalo gave an emotional speech about her work with missing and murdered indigenous women, where she has had to speak to her children about the dangers of going missing. “How can we do better?” she asks, beseeching the audience to make a commitment to stand up against prejudice. “Every single one of us has a responsibility, whether we believe it or not, or whether we think that we can make a difference. … Being an ally is not easy, it’s not the popular thing to do, oftentimes you will take a lot of heat for standing up for what is right but I want you to remember that our youth are watching and we need you, we need you to lead by example.”
In the afternoon there was a shift to practical steps participants can take in their lives with a panel of community leaders discussing things their organizations are already doing to address equality and inclusivity, as well as challenges they’ve faced. McWane-Creek took the opportunity to quote MLK, saying: “Power without love is reckless and abusive, and love without power is sentimental and anemic. Power at its best is love implementing the demands of justice, and justice at its best is power correcting everything that stands against love.”
There were also many opportunities for participants to discuss what they learned, create their own plans and network with other community members. At the end of his speech, Ellison said to the crowd, “I’m glad that you’re here studying peace, justice and inclusion, studying our Constitution, studying strategies to be an agent of a more just Otter Tail County in Minnesota. This is time well spent.”
