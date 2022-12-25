Kwanzaa is an annual celebration of African heritage that is celebrated for a full week by many African Americans living in the U.S. and abroad. The holiday was the first to ever celebrate Black history and is named after the Swahili phrase that describes the first fruits gathered during the harvest season; Kwanzaa is celebrated from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1 every year and many people who celebrate the holiday also celebrate Christmas, so many people will combine traditions from Christmas and Kwanzaa into the winter holiday season.



