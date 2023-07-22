One of the most anticipated events of the year is returning for its fourth year — the Best of Otter Tail County!
Bigger and better, the categories for the event have been expanded with new inclusions including, but not limited to: Best Candy Shop, Best Tattoo Shop, Best Paint Store and more.
Those who are familiar with the event should note that the process has changed for this year.
Like in previous years, it's all about the Otter Tail County community; but this year they matter more than ever!
The first round, opening on July 22 and closing Aug. 6, is the nomination round. Within the nomination round, individuals can nominate in each category once per day. Unlike in 2022, only the top three nominees will advance into the voting round.
"Ultimately, the nomination round is essentially like a first round of voting, as only the top three number of votes in each category move onto the next round," explained Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud. "It is important for the people, places and things in each category to come out of the gate strong so they can continue into the voting round!"
Nominations can be done online at fergusfallsjournal.com.
Following the voting round, a tab will be inserted into the newspaper with the top three in each category.
The voting round begins on Aug. 24, ending on Sept. 10.
"The voting round is what determines the winners," Kantrud expressed, "and despite the multitude of phone calls and messages that roll in following the close of the voting round, winners will not be announced until the Best of Otter Tail County Awards Banquet on Sept. 20."
A winners tab will be included in the newspaper following the Sept. 20 ticketed event.
"We changed things a bit this year, made it a bit more competitive. Who doesn't love some healthy competition?" she quipped. "The competition has been fierce in prior years; but when the event rolls around, it is fun to see the support our local businesses all have for one another."
With the changes to the nomination round, it is more important than ever for businesses, organizations and individuals to come out of the gate strong.
"We have three different packages put together to aid competitors in promoting themselves in the nomination round and the voting round," Kantrud stated. "The best bang for your buck would be to contact your Daily Journal Media marketing representative and secure packages for both of those rounds as soon as possible, since those who commit to promoting themselves in both rounds get their winner's round advertising at no cost!"
Kantrud noted that those who do not commit to both packages are still eligible for inclusion in the winners publication, but there would be associated cost involved; also mentioning that those who do not have a current marketing representative can call the Daily Journal Media office to get connected with a representative by calling 218-736-7511.
"It is important to note that if a someone were to commit to both the nomination and voting round packages, their voting round agreement would be null and void if they didn't advance to that round," Kantrud stressed.
In addition to the nomination, voting and winner packages, businesses and individuals can get involved in the event through sponsorships.
"After last year's event, I was chatting with business owners and attendees, and many shared great ideas to make improvements on the event. The ideas were great, but they all came with a price tag," Kantrud recalled. "I would love to make the event bigger and better every year, but that truly depends on our sponsors."
Like with nomination, voting and winner packages, sponsorship information is available from the advertising and marketing team at Daily Journal Media.
The marketing team at Daily Journal Media consists of:
- Ken Harty: kenh@fergusfallsjournal.com.
- Heather Kantrud: heather.kantrud@fergusfallsjournal.com.
- Deanna Forkey: dee.forkey@fergusfallsjournal.com.
- Corey Eggen: corey.eggen@fergusfallsjournal.com.
- Jim Sturgeon: jim.sturgeon@fergusfallsjournal.com.
- Hannah Temple: hannah.temple@fergusfallsjournal.com.
In closing, Kantrud said, "Seeing this event grow over the years has been extremely rewarding, not only for me, but for the businesses and individuals in our community that participate and proudly display their Best of Otter Tail County awards on their walls. I can't wait to see what unfolds at this year's event!"